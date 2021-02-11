League of Ireland deemed 'professional' by Government - can kick off as planned

Fears had grown on Wednesday night about the scheduled commencement of the campaign
Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 12:09
John Fallon

The League of Ireland season will proceed as planned next month after the Government deemed it a professional sport.

Fears grew on Wednesday night about the scheduled commencement of the campaign after the GAA announced that all activity, including training for inter-county teams, would remain suspended until Easter.

The spike in Covid-19 cases during January forced this review but speaking this morning, Minister for State Jack Chambers, clarified the status of football, stating there was a "distinction" between League of Ireland and GAA.

The GAA had previously enjoyed "elite" status but its amateur status has now become relevant to the State's criteria.

As a league operating with mostly professionals on full-time contracts, the Department of Sport has opted to allow the League of Ireland to continue despite the current level 5 lockdown expected to extend beyond March 5. All 19 clubs are currently involved in pre-season training.

The annual President’s Cup final, this year between Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk, will be held on March 12, followed by a full series of Premier Division games seven days later.

The First Division and Women’s National League is to start on the weekend of March 26, while both the girls and boys underage leagues at U17 and U19 levels (plus the new U14 league for boys) are due to kick off on April 9.

"In the roadmap that was published last autumn, we gave exemptions for professional sports,” explained Mr Chambers on the Today with Claire Byrne programme on RTÉ Radio 1.

"For example, the League of Ireland is a professional league. That is the distinction.

"But we do want to review the plan and how we live with Covid. That is why sport will be included in that.

"To be clear, the government has been very thankful to the GAA and broader sporting organisations for supporting the public health effort. I want to see the Championship this year. I want to see our young people getting back playing.

"When the GAA Championship was run off, that was done in the context of Level 5 and there was a concession outside of Level 5 framework approved by the Government. Once the Championship finished in December, as you know there were no fixtures scheduled at that point.

"There was also a very difficult Level 5 lockdown for the country so the regulations didn't capture that because there were no fixtures in the current schedule. The concession concluded at the end of last year.

"When you look at the context of the number of cases in January, that is why the government is revising the plan. I haven't any communication from NPHET on this. It is a case of giving a direct answer on a concession for inter-county GAA."

