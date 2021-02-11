FA task force to commission further research into dementia risk for footballers

FA task force to commission further research into dementia risk for footballers
World Cup winner Nobby Stiles had been living with dementia for well over a decade before his death last year (Martin Rickett/PA)
Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 11:05
Jamie Gardner

New studies will be commissioned into what causes the increased risk of dementia among professional footballers, the Football Association has said.

The increased risk was established by the 2019 FIELD study, conducted by academics at the University of Glasgow, which found footballers were three and a half times more likely to die of neurodegenerative disease than age-matched members of the general population.

The FIELD study was co-funded by the FA and the Professional Footballers’ Association, and now the FA’s independently chaired research task force will commission further research to work out the cause of the increased risk.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: “This call for research is the next important step in our commitment to understanding more about the link between neurodegenerative disorders in former professional footballers.

“The interim findings of the FIELD study gave us some groundbreaking insight, however the parameters of the study meant that it was not able to answer exactly what causes the link, which will now be the primary focus for this research.

“Although the pandemic has impacted on our recent progress in medical research, we are now very pleased to be sending out this new call for research that’s aimed at answering our question through robust and extensive analysis.”

More in this section

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur - Emirates FA Cup - Fifth Round - Goodison Park Bernard’s extra-time strike settles extraordinary nine-goal thriller between Everton and Spurs
Kepa Arrizabalaga File Photo Thomas Tuchel will give 'new start' to Kepa Arrizabalaga at Chelsea
St Mirren v Celtic - Scottish Premiership - The SMiSA Stadium Celtic come to life in second half to record convincing win at St Mirren
dementiapa-sourceplace: uk
FA task force to commission further research into dementia risk for footballers

A Footballer's Life Podcast: Conor Hourihane

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up