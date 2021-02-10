Cork City sign attacker Jamie Wynne from Dundalk

Cork City have signed teenage attacker Jamie Wynne from Dundalk.

Wynne signed his first professional deal with Dundalk last year, featuring twice off the bench - in their Europa League home leg against Arsenal and a Premier Division loss to Shamrock Rovers.

The 19-year-old came through the ranks of Dundalk's underage teams at U17 and U19 level and had been involved in pre-season training with the Lilywhites.

The signing further bolsters a City squad that includes attackers Dylan McGlade, Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh, Cian Bargary, Darragh Crowley, and Cian Murphy, while defenders George Heaven and Gordon Walker were snapped up earlier this week.

As well as speaking with manager Colin Healy, Wynne had a chat with former City forward Karl Sheppard, who helped convince him that City was the right club for him.

“Colin sold the club to me, told me about full-time training, what kind of group it is, and how they want to do things, and it really appealed to me,” said Wynne.

“When I thought about it, I really felt that, for my future, this is the best move for me to make. I want to put the head down now, work hard, and get the minutes that I need.

“I know Shep (Karl Sheppard) and I spoke to him and a few others; everyone told me what a great club and a great opportunity it is. I can’t wait to get started.

“I would have crossed paths with a lot of the lads that are here over the years, but I wouldn’t know any of them personally, so I'm looking forward to settling into the group as quickly as possible.

“I want to get the head down, cement my place in the team, and hopefully push for the top of the table and get the club back to where it belongs.

“It is one of the top clubs in the country and, with the set-up there is here, I think we have a great chance.”

Healy said Wynne will bring good habits from his time with Dundalk and can play in a variety of positions behind the striker.

“He can play out wide and he can play in the ten. He’s quick, he is very good technically and he has a great attitude,” said Healy.

“He is coming down here because he wants to play first-team football and he was very keen to take the opportunity.

“He’s played some first-team football already and he has been in training with a very good squad at Dundalk for the last year or so, so I would expect he has picked up good habits there. He’s a player who will strengthen our team.”