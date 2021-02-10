Chelsea’s Champions League away game against Atletico Madrid moved to Bucharest

The first leg of the last-16 tie will be staged at the Arena Nationala in the Romanian capital
Chelsea’s Champions League away game against Atletico Madrid moved to Bucharest

Chelsea’s tie against Atletico has been switched to Bucharest. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Wed, 10 Feb, 2021 - 13:17
Nick Purewal

Chelsea’s away Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid will now take place in Bucharest due to coronavirus travel concerns.

The first leg of the last-16 tie will be staged at the Arena Nationala in the Romanian capital, following Spanish government restrictions on travellers entering the country from England.

“UEFA has confirmed that Chelsea’s Champions League round-of-16 first-leg match away against Atletico Madrid will now be played at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest in Romania,” a Chelsea statement read.

“The date of the match, Tuesday, February 23, and the kick-off (8pm UK time) will remain the same.

“The second leg at Stamford Bridge is on Wednesday, March 17 at 8pm.”

The first legs of Liverpool and Manchester City’s Champions League ties against RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach have been moved to Budapest, while Arsenal and Manchester United have seen the first legs of their Europa League last-32 clashes moved to Rome and Turin, respectively.

More in this section

Irish midfielder Michael Doyle stars in goal as 10-man Notts County earn crucial win Irish midfielder Michael Doyle stars in goal as 10-man Notts County earn crucial win
Barnsley v Cardiff City - Sky Bet Championship - Oakwell Mick McCarthy expects his Cardiff side to start 'sneaking up' table after win
Graham Norton Show Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney complete Wrexham takeover with €2.3m investment
chelseachampions leaguepa-sourceplace: uk
Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League - Old Trafford

Coronavirus restrictions prevent Jurgen Klopp from attending mother’s funeral

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up