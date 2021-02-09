Scott McTominay's hot-streak continues as Man United break West Ham resistance in extra-time

Manchester United 1 (McTominay 97) West Ham 0 (AET)

Scott McTominay continued his hot-streak to break West Ham's dogged resistance and send Manchester United into the FA Cup quarter-finals for the seventh successive season.

McTominay, a 72nd-minute substitute, broke the deadlock seven minutes into the first period of extra-time with a first-time shot after being set up by Marcus Rashford.

As clinical as his finish was, what was also impressive was the way McTominay ran 80 yards from deep in his own half to pop up in the West Ham penalty area when they the Hammers failed to clear a quick United counter-attack.

It was the Scot's third goal in three games after strikes against Southampton and Everton and the seventh goal of the season for a home-grown midfielder who is maturing into a first-choice player for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The win means Solskjaer continued his record of reaching the last eight, at least, of every domestic cup and European competition United have been involved in since he took over from Jose Mourinho in December 2018.

But after four successive semi-final defeats in knock-out competitions, Solskjaer knows United need to go all the way and win a trophy, especially as neighbours Manchester City are firm favourites to lift the Premier League title.

McTominay was one of six changes from the team that started against Everton with Solskjaer rotating his squad in the middle of a relentless fixture schedule.

Dean Henderson, Donny van de Beek, Fred, Alex Telles, Nemanja Matic, and Anthony Martial came in for David de Gea, Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw, the injured Paul Pogba, and McTominay. Solskjaer also included young Italian winger Amad Diallo on the bench for the first time although he didn't throw him into the action.

But it was little surprise the United boss had to send on the cavalry in the shape of McTominay, Fernandes, and Cavani to get his team over the line as they toiled to break a West Ham side who defended doggedly but lacked attacking ambition and looked as if they would be happy to play for penalties.

As it turned out, David Moyes' team managed to force extra-time but McTominay ensured it didn't go to a shoot-out.

With precious little space to play in because of the Hammers' packed defence, Van de Beek disappointed once again on a rare run-out and was eventually replaced by Fernandes.

Back-up keeper Henderson, too, was eager to impress but found himself a spectator for most of the game. Apart from a couple of assured catches from crosses, he didn't have to make a save until the 70th minute when he had to tip over a wild mis-kick by his own defender, Aaron Wan-Bassaka.

The Hammers badly missed the attacking threat of injured talisman Michail Antonio and United loanee Jesse Lingard who was ineligible to face his parent club.

Despite all the changes, United dominated the game but lacked the creative spark usually provided by playmaker Fernandes.

The Hammers' cause was not helped by losing central defender Angelo Ogbonna after only 11 minutes when he took the full force of Martial's boot on his ankle as he blocked the United striker's shot.

The closest United came to breaking the deadlock in the first half came in the 27th minute when Lucasz Fabianski dived full stretch to make a brilliant fingertip save to keep out Victor Lindelof's header which took a deflection off Craig Dawson and looked to be heading for the bottom corner.

Apart from that, the best moment of the first half was a wonderful piece of skill by Mason Greenwood who nutmegged Mark Noble as he turned on the touchline.

Issa Diop and Martial had a nasty clash of heads just before half-time and while Martial was able to continue, Diop didn't re-appear for the second half and Ryan Fredericks came on as a concussion substitute.

Moyes tweaked his formation with Ben Johnson also coming on for Jarrod Bowen at the break and former United youngster Ademipo Odubeko coming on for the injured Andriy Yarmolenko early in the second half.

West Ham showed more attacking adventure but keeper Fabianski came to their rescue again when he raced off his line to block Rashford's close-range shot.

After 72 minutes, Solskjaer had seen enough and introduced Fernandes and McTominay for Van de Beek and Matic and it worked with McTominay making the breakthrough to keep United fighting on three fronts - they re-start their Europa League campaign against Real Sociedad next week, a tie that will be played in Juventus' Allianz Stadium because of Spain's coronavirus restrictions.

Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Henderson 6; Wan-Bissaka 6 (Williams 90, 5), Lindelof 6, Maguire 6, Telles 7 (Shaw 90, 6); Matic 5 (McTominay 72, 7), Fred 6; Greenwood 7 (Cavani 85, 5), Van De Beek 5 (Fernandes 72, 6), Rashford 7; Martial 6.

Subs not used: Grant, Amad, James, Tuanzebe.

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianksi 6; Coufal 6, Dawson 6, Ogbonna 5 (Diop 16, 4, Fredericks 46, 5) Cresswell 6; Rice 6, Noble 6; Fornals 65 (Benrahma 88, 5), Soucek 6, Bowen 5 (Johnson 46, 5); Yarmolenko 4 (Odubeko 54, 4, Lanzini 112,4).

Subs not used: Trott, Balbeuna, Lanzini, Alves.

Referee: Paul Tierney 7.