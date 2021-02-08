Ireland’s opponents Serbia hire Dragan Stojkovic as new boss

Dragan Stojkovic during his playing days with Yugoslavia in 1998. Picture: INPHO/Allsport

Mon, 08 Feb, 2021 - 22:30
Carl Markham

Ireland’s World Cup qualification rivals Serbia have enticed Dragan Stojkovic to become their new manager with a €1m bonus for steering them to Qatar.

While Stephen Kenny is still scrambling to source a suitable replacement for his departed assistant Damien Duff, Ireland’s opposition for the campaign opener in Belgrade on March 24 have been operating without a manager since mid-December.

Ljubisa Tumbakovic paid the price for losing the Euro play-off final to Scotland, prompting the Serbs to seek their 10th manager in a decade.

Former Aston Villa striker Savo Milosevic was in the frame but local hero Stojkovic was always first choice for the vacancy subject to his financial demands being resolved.

Since the 55-year-old left his €8m-per-year post at Chinese Super League outfit Guangzhou R&F in January, he has remained on a seven-figure “gardening leave” salary.

Serbia open the campaign by hosting Ireland and top seeds Portugal in the space of four days at the Red Star Stadium — where Stojkovic made his name as captain of their most famous side before joining Marseille in 1990.

Only the top team in Group A will book a place at the 2022 showpiece in Asia, leaving the runner-up to battle through two play-off fixtures to join them.

European champions Portugal are favourites to secure the direct ticket, with Serbia and Ireland set to vie for second. Luxembourg and Azerbaijan complete the group.

Meanwhile, Ireland Enda Stevens is poised to return from injury for Sheffield United’s FA Cup tie against Bristol City Wednesday night. A calf injury kept the left-back out of the Blades’ last four games.

