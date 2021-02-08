Manchester City’s clash at Borussia Monchengladbach moved to Budapest

Liverpool are due to play RB Leipzig at the same venue eight days earlier.
Manchester City’s match away to Borussia Monchengladbach will now be played in Budapest (Peter Powell/PA)

Mon, 08 Feb, 2021 - 20:52
Ian Parker

Manchester City’s Champions League tie away to Borussia Monchengladbach will be played in Budapest due to travel restrictions imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League leaders will follow Liverpool in travelling to the Hungarian capital to face German opposition, with City’s round-of-16 first-leg match on February 24 to be played at the Puskas Arena.

A ban on foreign nationals arriving into Germany is due to expire on February 17, a day after Liverpool’s match, but the restrictions are expected to be extended, leading Gladbach to seek alternatives for their own fixture.

A UEFA statement said: “UEFA can confirm that the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 first-leg match between Borussia VfL 1900 Monchengladbach and Manchester City FC will now take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

“The date of the match (24 February 2021) and kick-off time (21:00CET) will remain the same.

“UEFA would like to thank Borussia VfL 1900 Monchengladbach and Manchester City FC for their close cooperation and support, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for their assistance and agreeing to host the match in question.”

Leipzig are due at Anfield for their return leg on March 10, while Gladbach are scheduled to travel to the Etihad Stadium on March 16.

