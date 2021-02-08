Full WNL fixture list: Peamount visit Wexford first

Double-winners Peamount United will begin their defence of the SSE Airtricity Women's National League title away to Wexford Youths in Ferrycarrig Park when the new season kicks off on Saturday, March 27th.
Beaten cup finalists Cork City start with a trip to Galway WFC, while last year's runners-up Shelbourne face Athlone Town.
Bohemians will host Treaty United, while DLR Waves are idle in the first round of fixtures in the nine-team league.
Cork City are then scheduled to play Shelbourne on April 3 in the women's side's first league game at their new home of Turner's Cross.
A mid-season break will take place from June 7th through to June 25th, while the preliminary round of the FAI Women's Senior Cup is set for the weekend ending July 31st.
The FAI Women's Senior Cup Final will take place on the week ending November 20th.
Peamount will be involved in the 2021-22 UEFA Women's Champions League First Qualifying Round in August. They will discover their opponents when the draw is staged this summer.
The fixtures for the Under-19 & Under-17 tiers will follow at a later date.
27th: Galway Women v Cork City, 2pm; Bohemians v Treaty Utd, 2pm; Wexford Youths v Peamount Utd, 6.30pm; Shelbourne FC v Athlone Town, 2pm; DLR Waves (Idle)
3rd: Athlone Town v Treaty Utd, 7pm; Cork City v Shelbourne FC, 2pm; DLR Waves v Wexford Youths, 6pm; Galway Women v Bohemians, 2pm; Peamount Utd (Idle).
10th-11th: Reserve Dates.
17th: Peamount Utd v Shelbourne FC, 6pm; Bohemians v Cork City, 2pm; DLR Waves v Galway, 6pm.
18th: Treaty Utd v Wexford Youths, 2pm; Athlone Town (Idle).
24th: Wexford Youths v Athlone Town, 6.30pm; Bohemians v Peamount Utd, 2pm; Galway Women v Treaty Utd, 2pm; Cork City v DLR Waves, 2pm; Shelbourne FC (Idle).
28th: Reserve Date.
1st: Wexford Youths v Galway Women, 6.30pm; Shelbourne FC v DLR Waves, 2pm; Athlone Town v Cork City, 7pm.
2nd: Treaty Utd v Peamount Utd, 2pm, (Bohemians Idle).
8th: DLR v Waves Bohemians, 6pm; Cork City v Wexford Youths, 2pm; Peamount Utd v Athlone Town, 6pm;
9th: Treaty Utd v Shelbourne FC, 2pm; Galway Women (Idle).
15th: Peamount Utd v Cork City, 6pm; Athlone Town v DLR Waves, 7pm; Shelbourne FC v Galway Women, 2pm; Wexford Youths v Bohemians, 6.30pm; Treaty Utd (Idle).
22nd: Bohemians v Shelbourne FC, 2pm; Galway Women v Athlone Town, 2pm; Bohemians v Shelbourne FC, 2pm; Galway Women v Athlone Town, 2pm; DLR Waves v Peamount Utd, 6pm; Cork City v Treaty Utd, 2pm; Wexford Youths (Idle).
29th: Shelbourne FC v Wexford Youths, 2pm; Peamount Utd v Galway Women, 6pm; Athlone Town v Bohemians, 7pm;
30th: Treaty Utd v DLR Waves. 2pm; Cork City (Idle).
2nd: Reserve Date.
5th: Cork City v Galway Women, 2pm; Peamount Utd v Wexford Youths, 6pm; Athlone Town v Shelbourne FC, 7pm.
6th: Treaty Utd v Bohemians, 2pm; DLR Waves (Idle).
7th-25th: Mid-Season Break.
26th: Bohemians v Galway Women, 2pm; Shelbourne FC v Cork City, 2pm; Wexford Youths v DLR Waves, 6.30pm.
27th: Treaty Utd v Athlone Town, 2pm; Peamount Utd (Idle).
3rd: Shelbourne FC v Peamount Utd, 2pm; Wexford Youths v Treaty Utd, 6.30pm; Cork City v Bohemians, 2pm; Galway Women v DLR Waves, 2.30pm; Athlone Town (Idle).
10th: Athlone Town v Wexford Youths, 7pm; Peamount Utd v Bohemians, 6pm; DLR Waves v Cork City, 6pm;
11th: Treaty Utd v Galway Women, 2pm; Shelbourne FC (Idle).
17th: Galway Women v Wexford Youths, 2pm; DLR Waves v Shelbourne FC, 6pm; Cork City v Athlone Town, 2pm; Peamount Utd v Treaty Utd, 6pm; Bohemians (Idle).
24th: Bohemians v DLR Waves, 2pm; Wexford Youths v Cork City, 6.30pm; Shelbourne FC v Treaty Utd, 2pm; Athlone Town v Peamount Utd, 7pm; Galway Women (Idle).
31st: Cork City v Peamount Utd, 2pm; DLR Waves v Athlone Town, 6pm; Galway Women v Shelbourne FC, 2pm; Bohemians v Wexford Youths, 2pm; Treaty Utd (Idle).
Week Ending 31st: FAI Cup Women’s Senior Cup preliminary round.
4th (7.45pm): Shelbourne FC v Bohemians; Athlone Town v Galway Women; Peamount Utd v DLR Waves; Treaty Utd v Cork City; (Wexford Youths Idle).
7th: DLR Waves v Treaty Utd, 6pm; Galway Women v Peamount Utd, 2pm; Bohemians v Athlone Town, 2pm; Wexford Youths v Shelbourne FC, 6.30pm; Cork City (Idle).
Week Ending 15th: FAI Cup Women’s Senior Cup first round/reserve.
21st: Galway Women v Cork City, 2pm; Bohemians v Treaty Utd, 2pm; Wexford Youths v Peamount Utd, 6.30pm; Shelbourne FC v Athlone Town, 2pm; DLR Waves (Idle).
28th: Athlone Town v Treaty Utd, 7pm; Cork City v Shelbourne FC, 2pm; DLR Waves v Wexford Youths, 6pm; Galway Women v Bohemians, 2pm; Peamount Utd (Idle).
4th: FAI Women’s Senior Cup quarter-finals /Reserve Date.
11th: Peamount Utd v Shelbourne FC, 6pm; Bohemians v Cork City, 2pm; DLR Waves v Galway Women, 6pm;
12th: Treaty Utd v Wexford Youths, 2pm; Athlone Town (Idle0.
18th: Reserve Date.
25th: Wexford Youths v Athlone Town, 6.30pm; Bohemians v Peamount Utd, 2pm; Galway Women v Treaty Utd, 2pm; Cork City v DLR Waves, 2pm; Shelbourne FC (Idle).
2nd: Wexford Youths v Galway Women, 6.30pm; Shelbourne FC v DLR Waves, 2pm; Athlone Town v Cork City, 7pm;
3rd: Treaty Utd v Peamount Utd, 2pm; Bohemians (Idle).
6th: Reserve Date.
Week Ending 10th: FAI Women’s Senior Cup semi-finals/reserve date.
16th: DLR Waves v Bohemians, 6pm; Cork City v Wexford Youths, 2pm; Peamount Utd v Athlone Town, 6pm;
17th: Treaty Utd v Shelbourne FC; Galway Women (Idle).
24th: Reserve Date 30th: Peamount Utd v Cork City, 6pm; Athlone Town v DLR Waves, 7pm; Shelbourne FC v Galway Women, 2pm; Wexford Youths v Bohemians, 6.30pm; Treaty Utd (Idle).
6th: Bohemians v Shelbourne FC, 2pm; Galway Women v Athlone Town, 2pm; DLR Waves v Peamount Utd, 6pm; Cork City v Treaty Utd, 2pm; Wexford Youths (Idle).
10th: Reserve Date.
13th: Treaty Utd v DLR Waves, 6pm; Peamount Utd v Galway Women, 6pm; Athlone Town v Bohemians, 6pm; Shelbourne FC v Wexford Youths, 6pm; Cork City (Idle).
20th: FAI Women’s Senior Cup final.