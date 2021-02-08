Mike Dean steps down from Premier League next weekend after reported death threats 

Premier League referee Mike Dean will not officiate this weekend after asking to be stood down following abuse and death threats he has received on social media.

Dean had handing out two controversial red cards in the past week, both of which have since been overturned on appeal.

The Times reports that Dean ‘has asked not to be involved in any Premier League matches next weekend after death threats against him were sent to family members’.

Professional Games Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) managing director Mike Riley commented: “Threats and abuse of this nature are totally unacceptable and we fully support Mike’s decision to report these messages his family received to the police.

“Nobody should be a victim of abhorrent messages like this. Online abuse is unacceptable in any walk of life and more needs to be done to tackle the problem.”

Dean will referee this week's FA Cup meeting of Leicester City and Brighton, as planned.

The 52-year-old sent off West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek on Saturday after what appeared accidental contact with Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Last Wednesday, Dean dismissed Southampton defender Jan Bednarek for a challenge on Anthony Martial where there appeared to be no contact between the players.

West Ham boss David Moyes had appealed for 'stronger' decision making following Soucek’s red.

Dean checked the replays on the pitchside monitor after consulting VAR Lee Mason and decided the incident merited a straight red.

Moyes was unimpressed by Mitrovic’s reaction – the 6ft 2in Serbian striker went down clutching his face – but says the referees need to be stronger in their decision making.

“I am disappointed with football in general that the officials would allow these situations to take over from the game,” he said.

“I can only see the officials being the people that can stop it by not allowing the players to get away with the actions they are taking, because it is making the referee’s decision so difficult in giving them a decision when there wasn’t one to give.

The disillusioned Scot added: “Every footballer has a responsibility to do the correct thing but the officials are giving the players responsibility to gain success by their actions.

“The only people who can stop it are the officials. No-one else can change it. If players are going to do this, it needs to change.

“If they are going to be rewarded by getting players sent off and winning penalties and getting an advantage, we can’t let that happen. Only the officials can stop it.”

Moyes will have Soucek available to play Manchester United at Old Trafford in the FA Cup after the red card was overturned.

The Football Association said: “Tomas Soucek will be available for West Ham United FC’s next three fixtures following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal."

Soucek was delighted with the decision.

He said on Twitter: “I am glad my red card against Fulham has been overturned. I’ve checked it, I’ve gone over 200 games without a single red card. My entire career. I am looking forward to helping the team in the important games this week! Thanks for your support!”