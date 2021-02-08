Football rumours: Aston Villa want Ross Barkley deal; Jadon Sancho saga latest

Aston Villa will be looking to make their loan move of Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley permanent, writes the Sun. The 27-year-old has impressed during his temporary spell under Dean Smith, with the paper suggesting they will have to pay £40million.

The saga of Jadon Sancho continues, with the Daily Mirror reporting the winger is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund over the summer. Manchester United were heavily linked with the 20-year-old last summer, but the clubs were unable to agree on a fee.

Paris St Germain could look to cash in on Kylian Mbappe in the summer, reports Marca. The paper said the French side may be willing to let their 22-year-old striker depart if he is unwilling to sign a contract extension.

But AS says Mbappe will sign a new deal with PSG, a two-year extension, before moving to Real Madrid.

Tottenham will be looking to ward off interest in Son Heung-min and are eager to get the South Korea forward to sign a new deal, writes the Evening Standard.

Social media round-up

Eight Arsenal stars Arteta must sell this summer as Gunners continue to struggle #AFC | @NickMurphy1995https://t.co/nmjvuz3RUS pic.twitter.com/MlCUO0VNHf — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) February 7, 2021

Players to watch

Sergio Ramos: The Real Madrid defender’s injury could see talks over his contract – which expires in the summer – delayed, according to Marca.

Adam Armstrong: The Blackburn striker is wanted by West Ham and the Premier League side will be looking to make a summer move for the 23-year-old, the Sun writes.

Neto: Barcelona will be looking for bids north of 15 million euros (£13.2million) for their goalkeeper, Marca says.