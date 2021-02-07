Jurgen Klopp: 'Cold feet' could have affected Alisson for 'killer' mistakes

Jurgen Klopp blamed two “massive mistakes” by Alisson for Liverpool’s stunning defeat to Manchester City.

The normally reliable Brazilian international goalkeeper gifted City two quick-fire second-half goals with misplaced clearance kicks as Liverpool’s title challenge effectively ended with a 4-1 defeat that leaves them 10 points behind City, who also have a game in hand.

A clearly stunned Klopp said: “I thought we were playing well when it was 1-1, then we make two massive mistakes, that's clear. Everybody saw them and City used them.

“Against any team the mistakes would be a problem but against City they were the killer. That is why we lost the game.

“Being 3-1 down in a game like this when you were that long level and then you are really down, that's tough to take.

“We cannot hide that now so we have to turn around and say 'well it was done'. It is true as well we did not give him (Alisson) a lot of options, especially with the first one.

“I think the second one, yeah, he just mishit the ball. I don't know, I don't have a real explanation for it, maybe he had cold feet or something. It sounds funny but it could be.

“He had the opportunity to kick it in the stands but, again, Ali has saved our lives plenty of times, no doubt about that. Tonight he made mistakes but that's how it is."

Klopp admitted that finishing in the top four to ensure Champions League qualification next season has to be Liverpool’s main aim now.

“That is our main target, that is clear. We will try everything. There's enough games to play to secure that but we have to win games and tonight we didn't."

City have now won 14 matches in a row in all competitions - 10 of them in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola was delighted the club had ended their Anfield 'jinx' after only one win there in the last 29 years but said they will not get carried away.

“I am proud of the guys - what a phenomenal performance. I’m so pleased for all the people at the club to end our bad record at Anfield," he said.

“But I said before, I'm not a guy who predicts the future and in February a five points lead (over second placed Manchester United) is nothing. Our feet will be on the grass for the FA Cup tie with Swansea on Wednesday and then it is Tottenham, Everton and Arsenal... so many, many tough games in the next weeks. We need to be calm and keep going.”

Guardiola praised the performance of young England starlet Phil Foden who had a hand in two goals and scored the fourth himself.

“The second and fourth goal were outstanding, phenomenal, just look at the quality there. We cannot forget Phil is only 20 years old and has an incredible margin to improve and I know he is a guy who is so calm and who will improve. I still feel he has a margin to understand the game a little bit better.”