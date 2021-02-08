Chris Hatherall: There is a weariness in Liverpool’s legs, and a tiredness in their minds

Liverpool’s defeat to Manchester City at Anfield could lead to some fundamental questions being asked not just about their title hopes, which at best are hanging in the balance, but even about the longevity of the Jurgen Klopp way of playing.

The performance at Tottenham in January seemed to suggest that the champions were on their way back and should not be written off. But just a couple of weeks later it looks as though there simply isn’t enough in the tank to play that way consistently.

There is a weariness in Liverpool’s legs, and a tiredness in their minds, which suggests there is far more to this current malaise than just an unfortunate injury list.

It’s a run of form typified by fatigue in a season in which Premier League teams are being asked to play three times a week and in which Liverpool have failed to adapt.

We’ve been used to seeing Liverpool running full-out from first minute to last, pressing harder and longer than any other team, trying to score goal after goal in ruthless fashion.

But whereas Pep Guardiola has opted to change his team’s style a little this campaign, happy to accept fewer goals in return for more consistency, Klopp has asked for the same energy levels he has always demanded for heavy metal football.

The problem is that even losing just a few per cent in physical performance, and just a small drop in levels of confidence and concentration, makes that aim almost impossible when the games come so often.

How else do you explain Alisson’s terrible mistakes in the second half as he gave the ball away so often and cost his side two goals? How else do you explain how Liverpool failed to set the pace of the game or put City on the back foot?

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson appears dejected after Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (not pictured) scores their side's third goal of the game. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/PA Wire.

Liverpool have had a real stranglehold on this fixture at Anfield in the past, and that domination has been achieved by the pace, power and energy of their opening half hour. We have seen City destroyed on this turf on several occasions, in the Premier League and in the Champions League; left shaking and bewildered by the ferocity of fans outside the ground, the passion of those in it and the sheer desire of the players facing them.

This was a very different afternoon, there’s no doubt about that.

Liverpool created the better chances in the first half and were marginally the better side against an opposition which arrived in Merseyside without a striker in their side, choosing Phil Foden to take the central role with Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling alongside him. A sign, perhaps, that Guardiola was adapting to the unusual circumstances football faces.

It was a system that Liverpool would have ruthlessly punished in the past, but the fast start didn’t arrive and when you consider Klopp’s side had won just three of their previous 10 matches then perhaps that’s understandable. But nevertheless, you expected a fire in the belly of the champions and it wasn’t there.

There is plenty of mitigation when it comes to analysing Liverpool’s form, from the number of games to the number of injuries, to empty stadiums and the energy-sapping nature of their style of football. But it’s also amazing how a few poor results can affect even the very best teams in a psychologically. Remember how Arsenal’s Invincibles collapsed after Manchester United ended their remarkable 49-game unbeaten run? Losing games when you have forgotten how it feels has the effect of throwing cold water on confidence and belief.

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan scores his side's second goal of the game. Picture: Jon Super

The question is not whether Liverpool can win the title anymore, it’s about how Klopp can turn their season around to stay in the top four and whether he can adjust his philosophy to restore confidence, belief and performance for the long term.

You’d back him to do it, he has the credentials. But the games won’t come any slower over the next few months and time on the training ground will continue to be sparse. So, Liverpool, however drained and however low they feel, must find a way to adjust - and to fight on.

City, by contrast, are building to a crescendo - and they look anything but tired.