Alisson blunderland: Liverpool goalkeeper's errors hand Man City title boost

The normally assured Alisson went into meltdown when he sent two clearance kicks straight to City players before another error for City's fourth
Alisson blunderland: Liverpool goalkeeper's errors hand Man City title boost

Raheem Sterling on his way to scoring Manchester City's third goal as Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson looks on at Anfield. Picture: Jon Super/PA

Sun, 07 Feb, 2021 - 18:24
Richard Tanner

Liverpool 1 (Salah pen 62) Manchester City 4 (Gundogan 49, 73, Sterling 76, Foden 83)

Alisson Becker endured a second-half nightmare as Liverpool's hopes of retaining their Premier League title were effectively ended by leaders Manchester City in an eventful clash at Anfield.

Ilkay Gundogan made amends for missing a penalty in a goalless first half by putting City ahead early in the second but Mo Salah equalised from the penalty spot after being brought down by Ruben Dias. At that point, a high-quality game was finely balanced.

But then the normally assured Alisson went into meltdown when he sent two clearance kicks straight to City players. The first went to Phil Foden who set up Gundogan for his second goal of the game. Three minutes later Alisson repeated his blunder this time allowing Bernardo Silva to set up Raheem Sterling.

And to complete Liverpool's misery Foden rifled a shot straight through Alisson's hands for City's fourth. It was their 14th victory in a row in all competitions, their first at Anfield since 2003, and left them 10 points in front of last season's champions with a game in hand.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 4; Alexander-Arnold 5, Fabinho 6, Henderson 6, Robertson 5 (Kostas 85, 5); Jones 5 (Milner 68, 5), Thiago 5 (Shaqiri 68, 5), Wijnaldum 6; Salah 5, Firmino 5, Mane 5.

Booked: Thiago, Fabinho.

Man City (4-3-3) : Ederson 6; Cancelo 6, Stones 7, Dias 7, Zinchenko 6; Silva 7, Rodri 7, Gundogan 8; Mahrez 5 (Jesus 71, 5), Foden 9, Sterling 8.

Booked: Dias.

Referee: Michael Oliver 8.

More in this section

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City - Premier League - Molineux Jamie Vardy misses late Leicester chance to snatch win over Wolves
Burnley v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Turf Moor 'He’ll be fine': Aaron Connolly gets Graham Potter’s backing after being targeted by online trolls
Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Harry Kane's surprise return sparks Tottenham to win over West Brom
Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion - FA Women's Super League - Kingsmeadow

Watch: Cork's Megan Connolly scores directly from corner to end Chelsea's unbeaten run

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up