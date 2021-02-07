Alisson blunderland: Liverpool goalkeeper's errors hand Man City title boost

Liverpool 1 (Salah pen 62) Manchester City 4 (Gundogan 49, 73, Sterling 76, Foden 83)

Alisson Becker endured a second-half nightmare as Liverpool's hopes of retaining their Premier League title were effectively ended by leaders Manchester City in an eventful clash at Anfield.

Ilkay Gundogan made amends for missing a penalty in a goalless first half by putting City ahead early in the second but Mo Salah equalised from the penalty spot after being brought down by Ruben Dias. At that point, a high-quality game was finely balanced.

But then the normally assured Alisson went into meltdown when he sent two clearance kicks straight to City players. The first went to Phil Foden who set up Gundogan for his second goal of the game. Three minutes later Alisson repeated his blunder this time allowing Bernardo Silva to set up Raheem Sterling.

And to complete Liverpool's misery Foden rifled a shot straight through Alisson's hands for City's fourth. It was their 14th victory in a row in all competitions, their first at Anfield since 2003, and left them 10 points in front of last season's champions with a game in hand.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 4; Alexander-Arnold 5, Fabinho 6, Henderson 6, Robertson 5 (Kostas 85, 5); Jones 5 (Milner 68, 5), Thiago 5 (Shaqiri 68, 5), Wijnaldum 6; Salah 5, Firmino 5, Mane 5.

Booked: Thiago, Fabinho.

Man City (4-3-3) : Ederson 6; Cancelo 6, Stones 7, Dias 7, Zinchenko 6; Silva 7, Rodri 7, Gundogan 8; Mahrez 5 (Jesus 71, 5), Foden 9, Sterling 8.

Booked: Dias.

Referee: Michael Oliver 8.