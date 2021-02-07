Arsenal's costly strikeforce not delivering for Mikel Arteta

Premier League: Aston Villa 1 Arsenal 0

Arsenal have invested hugely in their attack but they must be wishing that financial commitment was being matched on the pitch.

The combined outlay on their strikeforce is a cool €206m but on Saturday lunchtime at a freezing Villa Park, Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pépé and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were outshone by homegrown youngsters Bukayo Saka, 19, and 20-year-old Emile Smith Rowe.

Just as he had been at Molineux on Wednesday night, Saka was Arsenal’s best player.

With 47 Premier League appearances to his name already, he has played the same number of games for the club as Pépé, six years his senior, and he has scored six goals, only three less than the Ivory Coast international.

Pépé might have scored seven times this season, but Arsenal must be questioning when they will start to see a tangible return on their €82m investment.

Manager Mikel Arteta believes he had his best game in the 2-1 defeat at Wolves in midweek. But the 25-year-old needs to replicate those performances on a much more consistent basis if he is to start repaying that huge outlay.

Aubameyang, who cost €64m, is 31 and Arsenal’s captain. He signed a new €285,000 a week contract in September and has recently returned from a mercy dash to help care for his mother, who is ill in France.

Understandably, the strain must he affecting him and he has started the last two games off the bench having missed the three previous matches to be with his sick parent.

With a modest eight goals this season, he too is struggling to find the net and Gunners supporters will be hoping his new deal doesn’t have the same effect on him as the mind-boggling terms handed to former team-mate Mezut Özil.

Lacazette is 29 and out of contract in 16 months’ time, with no talks planned with the Frenchman until the summer. The €60m forward has scored once in his last eight games in all competitions and never threatened to increase his tally on Saturday.

Arsenal boasted 66% possession but their meagre tally of three efforts on target was a reflection of their lack of conviction in front of goal.

“It wasn’t so much the possession I look at, but the positions we took up and how we attack and on Saturday, there were many examples of us not doing that,” said Arteta. “We have to hit the target more and we have to improve because from the numbers we produce in the final third, we have to be hitting the target 10 to 12 times.

We have to be hitting the target far more consistently than we did.

Arsenal didn’t have to look far for inspiration on how to improve their form in front of goal on Saturday. It was right in front of them.

Where there was a tentativeness about Arsenal’s forward play, Villa’s attackers were everywhere and a joy to watch to boot.

“Just the front three alone, their pressing is unreal. It is lovely to watch when we are on it,” said Villa’s former Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. “The team shape, the distances are really close.”

Ollie Watkins is a superb example of how a centre forward should operate. The 25-year-old doesn’t know the meaning of a lost cause and doesn’t give defenders a moment’s peace.

On Saturday he scored the game’s only goal, just 74 seconds into the contest and could have had a hat-trick but for saves from Mat Ryan, Arsenal’s debutant goalkeeper standing in for the suspended Bernd Leno.

Watkins’ strike was his 100th career goal and put him into double figures in the Premier League in his debut season in the top flight.

ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Martínez 8; Cash 8, Konsa 7, Mings 8, Targett 7; McGinn 6, Nakamba 6; Traoré 7 (Trézéguet 66 mins, 6), Barkley 6 (Ramsey 78 mins, 6), Grealish 7, Watkins 8.

Subs not used: Heaton, Douglas Luiz, El Ghazi, Engels, Sanson, El Mohamady, Davis.

ARSENAL (4-2-3-1): Ryan 6; Bellerín 6, Holding 6, Gabriel 6, Cédric Soares 5 (Ødegaard 65 mins, 6); Partey 6 (Willian 74 mins, 5), Xhaka 7; Saka 8, Smith Rowe 7, Pépé 7; Lacazette 5 (Aubameyang 59, 6).

Subs not used: Ceballos, Rúnarsson, Chambers, Marí, Elneny, Martinelli.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh 7/10.