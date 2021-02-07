Jamie Vardy misses late Leicester chance to snatch win over Wolves

It was Wolves who created more chances as Ruben Neves, Adama Traore, Joao Moutinho, and Fabio Silva all went close
Leicester City's James Maddison appears dejected at Molineux. Picture: Michael Regan/PA

Sun, 07 Feb, 2021 - 15:54
Tim Nash

Wolves 0 Leicester 0

Jamie Vardy missed the chance to hand Leicester City victory as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

Vardy, 34, headed wide in time added on after coming off the bench having missed the last three Premier League games following hip surgery.

But it was Wolves who created more chances as Ruben Neves, Adama Traore, Joao Moutinho, and Fabio Silva all went close.

- More to follow...

Wolverhampton Wanderers (3-4-3): Patrício 6; Dendoncker 6, Coady © 6, Kilman 7; Semedo 6, Neves 8, Moutinho 7, Jonny 7 (Hoever 46 mins, 6); Traoré 8, Jose 6 (Silva 61 mins, 6), Neto 7 (Gibbs-White 88 mins, 6).

Substitutes: Vitinha, Ruddy, Saïss, Richards, Otasowie, Lonwijk.

Leicester City (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel 7; Pereira 7, Evans 6, Söyüncü 6, Justin 6; Tielemans 6, Choudhury 6; Pérez 6 (Albrighton 61 mins, 6), Maddison 6, Barnes 6; Iheanacho 6 (Vardy 61 mins, 6).

Substitutes: Ward, Amartey, Ünder, Mendy, Fuchs, Thomas, Daley-Campbell.

Referee: Martin Atkinson 7/10

