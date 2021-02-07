'He’ll be fine': Aaron Connolly gets Graham Potter’s backing after being targeted by online trolls

Aaron Connolly ended a difficult week that had seen him the subject of social media abuse with a strong performance at Turf Moor and the full backing of his manager Graham Potter.

Brighton’s Irish international forward found himself the latest footballer to be the victim of online trolls who abused him for a late miss in last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Tottenham.

Reports suggested he may have been targeted by fans who had been wagering on the outcome of the fixture and had bet on Brighton to win 2-0.

Still, while the abuse was not racially motivated, as has been the case in a number of high-profile incidents involving footballers recently, it did force the 21-year-old to delete his own social media accounts.

But the episode clearly had no impact on Connolly’s on-field form with the striker impressing as Brighton lifted themselves 10 points above the relegation zone.

“Aaron’s fine,” said Potter. “He’s a human being so you don’t like to have that type of criticism, especially when you’re trying to learn the game, trying to find your feet in the Premier League.

“He’s a young player from our academy who’s trying to be a centre-forward in the hardest league in world football. So it’s not straightforward for him.

“I thought he did well for the team, he made Pope make that save at 1-0, so we just need to keep looking after him, keep helping him and he’ll be fine.”

The save made by Burnley’s England keeper Nick Pope from Connolly just before half-time allowed Sean Dyche’s team to launch a second-half fightback which ended with Johann Gudmundsson equalising Lewis Dunk’s first-half effort.

But last week’s incident was sufficiently worrying that it prompted Brighton officials to contact Connolly to check on his well-being.

The Brighton academy product has scored just twice in the Premier League this season, a campaign interrupted by a series of niggling injuries, but Potter remains convinced of his potential and used him as a substitute in wins last week over Spurs and Liverpool before handing him a start at Burnley.