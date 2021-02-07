Liverpool heading to Budapest for RB Leipzig clash

Liverpool heading to Budapest for RB Leipzig clash

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are heading to Budapest (Peter Powell/PA|)

Sun, 07 Feb, 2021 - 14:05
Liverpool’s Champions League first leg against RB Leipzig will take place in Budapest, UEFA has announced.

The tie, on February 16, has had to be switched to a neutral venue after the German government banned all arrivals from countries affected by new coronavirus variants.

That ban lasts until February 17, the day after Liverpool were due in Leipzig, and an application for special permission for them to travel was denied.

A statement said: “UEFA can confirm that the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC will now take place at Puskas Arena in Budapest.

“The date of the match and kick-off time (21:00CET) will remain the same.

“UEFA would like to thank RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC for their close cooperation and assistance in finding a solution to the issue at hand, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for their support and agreeing to host the match in question.”

The second leg takes place at Anfield on March 10.

