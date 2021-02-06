Around Europe: A day after 36th birthday, Ronaldo nets 23rd goal in 24 appearances for Juve

In Spain, Real Madrid cut the gap on LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid to seven points with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Huesca
Around Europe: A day after 36th birthday, Ronaldo nets 23rd goal in 24 appearances for Juve

BIRTHDAY BOY: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, on target again for the Old Lady in their 2-0 win over Roma on Saturday Picture: Mattia Ozbot, Getty Images

Sat, 06 Feb, 2021 - 22:33
James Whelan

Cristiano Ronaldo was in the scoring groove again a day after his 36th birthday as Juventus beat Roma 2-0 in Serie A.

Ronaldo gave Juventus a 13th-minute lead with his 23rd goal in 24 appearances in all competitions this season.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner controlled the ball on the edge of the area with the studs on his right boot before beating Pau Lopez with a drilled left-footed shot.

It was Ronaldo's 300th career goal since turning 30, and Roger Ibanez's 69th-minute own goal sealed a Juventus win which moves them within five points of leaders Inter Milan.

Goran Pandev scored two first half-goals as Genoa beat Napoli 2-1, for whom Matteo Politano grabbed a late consolation. Atalanta stormed into a three-goal lead against Torino inside 21 minutes but could only draw 3-3.

Josip Ilicic, a Salvatore Sirigu own goal and Luis Muriel put Atalanta in command, but Andrea Belotti (42) and Bremer (45) gave Torino hope before the break and Federico Bonazzoli completed the comeback six minutes from time.

In Spain, Real Madrid cut the gap on LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid to seven points with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Huesca. Real dominated possession but fell behind to the league's bottom side when Javi Galan scored three minutes into the second half.

Raphael Varane spared Real's blushes, with both efforts coming on the rebound following set-pieces, and the winner arriving six minutes from time.

Sevilla beat Getafe 3-0 to move above Barcelona into third place. Munir El Haddadi, Papu Gomez and Youssef En-Nesyri were all second-half scorers after Djene Dakonam had been sent off.

RB Leipzig cut the gap on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich to seven points with a 3-0 win at bottom club Schalke. Nordi Mukiele, Marcel Sabitzer and Willi Orban were on target, while Wout Weghorst and Ridle Baku scored as third-placed Wolfsburg won 2-0 at Augsburg.

Demarai Gray scored on his debut as Bayer Leverkusen beat Stuttgart 5-2 to stay fourth.

Kerem Demirbay (two), Leon Bailey and Florian Wirtz were also on the scoresheet, with Sasa Kalajdzic replying twice for Stuttgart.

Borussia Dortmund were beaten 2-1 at Freiburg. Jeong Woo-yeong and Jonathan Schmid scored within seven minutes of the restart to put Freiburg in control before Youssoufa Moukoko pulled one back.

Lyon took over top spot from Lille in Ligue 1 as Memphis Depay (two) and Karl Toko Ekambi struck in a 3-0 home win over Strasbourg.

The visitors played most of the game with 10 men after Adrien Thomasson was sent off after 14 minutes.

Laurent Abergel was Lorient's match-winner in a 1-0 home victory against Reims, while Lens and Rennes drew 0-0.

More in this section

Burnley v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Turf Moor Dyche's headscratcher as Brighton take point to complete impressive week
Fulham v West Ham United - Premier League - Craven Cottage Moyes blasts 'embarrassing' Soucek red card decision by Mike Dean
Newcastle United v Southampton - Premier League - St James' Park Nine-man Newcastle 'put bodies on the line' to hang on for massive three points
Manchester United v Everton - Premier League - Old Trafford

Costly slip by Man Utd as Calvert-Lewin grabs 95th-minute equaliser

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up