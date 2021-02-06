Costly slip by Man Utd as Calvert-Lewin grabs 95th-minute equaliser

Premier League: Man Utd 3 Everton 3

A last-gasp goal from Domic Calvert-Lewin denied Manchester United the win they wanted to mark the 63rd anniversary of the Munich tragedy and draw level on points with neighbours City at the top of the Premier League table.

Calvert-Lewin pounced from close range in added time to earn Everton a draw just as United thought the three points were in the bag.

Goals from Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes gave United a 2-0 lead at the break but Everton had wiped that out within seven minutes of the second period starting with goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez.

Scott McTominay restored United's lead with a header from Luke Shaw's free-kick but Calvert-Lewin pounced to level it at the death.

More to follow...

MAN UTD: De Gea 5, Wan-Bissaka 6, Lindelof 5, Maguire 5, Shaw 7; McTominay 7, Pogba 5 (Fred 38, 6); Greenwood 6, Fernandes 8, Rashford 7; Cavani 7.

Subs not used: Martial, James, Henderson, Alex Telles, Matic, Williams, van de Beek.

EVERTON: Olsen 5; Holgate 6, Keane 6, Godfrey 6, Digne 6; Doucoure 6 (King 81, 5), Gomes 5 (Iwobi 75, 5), Davies 5; James 6 (Sigurdsson 69, 5), Richarlison 6, Calvert-Lewin 7.

Subs not used: Delph, Mina, Nkounkou, Bernard, Coleman, Virginia.

Referee: Jonathan Moss