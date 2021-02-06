Fuming Hammers set to appeal Soucek red card

Brush of Soucek’s elbow against the cheek of Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic looked accidental and the Hammers will surely appeal.
Fuming Hammers set to appeal Soucek red card

CENTRE OF ATTENTION: Referee Mike Dean is the main talking point again as the official sends off West Ham's Tomas Soucek at Craven Cottage. 

Sat, 06 Feb, 2021 - 19:38
Ian Winrow

Premier League: Fulham 0 West Ham 0.

West Ham could lose key midfield player Tomas Soucek for three matches after the Czech was sent off in added time at the end of a dreary London derby. Referee Mike Dean showed the red card after being advised to consult the pitchside monitor, but a brush of Soucek’s elbow against the cheek of Fulham substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic looked accidental and the Hammers will surely appeal.

West Ham went into the game in fifth place, on a run of seven wins in eight matches in all competitions. But although they came closest to breaking the stalemate when Vladimir Coufal headed against the crossbar in the second half, they did little here to suggest that they can stay the course and earn a place in Europe. Losing Soucek will not help.

It was another enterprising display by Fulham but yet another draw, and Scott Parker’s team need wins if they are to have any chance of escaping relegation. 

They are now without a victory in 12 Premier League matches, and this was their eighth draw in that spell. They remain eight points behind 17th place, and one statistic is damning – they have scored only one goal in their past seven home games. And for all their willingness to attack, only two of the 17 shots they fired towards the West ham goal were on target. 

They have not won a London derby in 20 attempts.

More to follow...

FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Areola 6; Tete 6, Adarabioyo 7, Andersen 7, Robinson 6 (Maja 79); Reed 7, Lemina 6 (Mitrovic 79); Decordova-Reid 6 (Anguissa 83), Loftus-Cheek 6, Lookman 7; Cavaleiro 6.

Substitutes not used: Rodak, Hector, Ream, Bryan, Onomah, Aina.

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Fabianski 6; Coufal 6, Dawson 7, Ogbonna 7, Cresswell 7; Rice 7; Bowen 6 (Noble 57), Lingard 6, Benrahma 5 (Yarmolenko 57); Antonio 5 (Fredericks 74).

Subs not used: Martin, Balbuena, Diop, Lanzini, Fornals, Johnson.

Referee: Mike Dean 4.

More in this section

Newcastle United v Southampton - Premier League - St James' Park Nine-man Newcastle 'put bodies on the line' to hang on for massive three points
Diarmuid OCarroll celebrates 11/4/2015 Diarmuid O'Carroll forced into bizarre managerial U-turn after 'administrative error'
Aston Villa v Arsenal - Premier League - Villa Park Arteta's Arsenal frustration mounts as Villa pinch all three points
Burnley v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Turf Moor

Dyche's headscratcher as Brighton take point to complete impressive week

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up