Nine-man Newcastle hang on for massive three points

Ireland's Hendrick sent off as Steve Bruce's side edge Southampton
AL IN: Newcastle's Paraguayan midfielder Miguel Almiron goes down under the challenge of Southampton's Nathan Redmond in the thriller at St James' Park. Steve Bruce's nine men hung on for a crucial three points. 

Sat, 06 Feb, 2021 - 17:06
Jason Mellor, St James’ Park

Premier League: Newcastle 3 Southampton 2.

NEWCASTLE were forced to hang on for a second victory in three games after Jeff Hendrick saw red in a breathless contest at St James' Park.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder was ordered off five minutes into the second half for a needless second yellow card after tugging the shirt of Takumi Minamino, the Liverpool loan midfielder who struck a stunning debut goal to halve Southampton's deficit before the break.

Joe Willock slid home a debut goal of his own for the hosts, before Jan Bednarek's second own goal in four days doubled the advantage. Miguel Almiron restored Newcastle's two-goal lead when pouncing on a woeful clearance from goalkeeper Alex McCarthy in first-half stoppage time.

James Ward-Prowse curled in a trademark 30-yard free-kick straight after the break, before Hendrick's rash stupidity left Steve Bruce's side to hang on. Danny Ings' shot struck a post as Newcastle saw out the final 15 minutes with nine men when Fabian Schar was carried off with a knee injury after all three substitutions had been used.

More to follow.

NEWCASTLE (4-2-3-1): Darlow 7; Manquillo 6 (Krafth 24, 6), Hayden 6, Schar 6, Lewis 4; Hendrick 2, Shelvey 4; Almiron 8, Willock 8, Saint-Maximin 8 (Dummett 67, 7); Wilson 6 (Joelinton 36, 5).

SOUTHAMPTON (4-4-2): McCarthy 4; Stephens 5 (N'Lundulu 81, 6), Vestergaard 6, Bednarek 3, Bertrand 6; Minamino 7, Ward-Prowse 7, Romeu 6, Redmond 7; Adams 6, Ings 6.

Referee: Craig Pawson

