Arteta's Arsenal frustration mounts as Villa pinch all three points

Premier League: Aston Villa 1 (Watkins 2) Arsenal 0.

Arsenal suffered their second defeat in a week as Aston Villa bounced back to winning ways from their midweek reverse against West Ham United.

Ollie Watkins’ 100th career goal, which came after just 75 seconds, clinched the double for Dean Smith’s side and consigned the Gunners to a double setback in the West Midlands after losing 2-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.

Villa grabbed the lead in the second minute as Traore delivered the ball from the right to Ollie Watkins, whose shot went past Ryan and in via a deflection off Rob Holding.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was seen remonstrating with the referee Chris Kavanagh afterwards, complaining that Arsenal were denied a penalty when Martinez pulled down Lacazette - and questioning whether Konsa should have been red carded for a foul on a breaking Saka.

"It is what it is," said the Arsenal manager. "But it’s not an excuse. Regardless of those decisions, we have to win that game. As you could see I was really animated about a few decisions and one big decision I will not discuss here."

ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Martínez 8; Cash 8, Konsa 7, Mings 8, Targett 7; McGinn 6, Nakamba 6; Traoré 7 (Trézéguet 66 mins, 6), Barkley 6 (Ramsey 78 mins, 6), Grealish 7, Watkins 8.

Subs not used: Heaton, Douglas Luiz, El Ghazi, Engels, Sanson, El Mohamady, Davis.

ARSENAL (4-2-3-1): Ryan 6; Bellerín 6, Holding 6, Gabriel 6, Cédric Soares 5 (Ødegaard 65 mins, 6); Partey 6 (Willian 74 mins, 6), Xhaka 7; Saka 8, Smith Rowe 7, Pépé 8; Lacazette 6 (Aubameyang 59 mins, 6).

Subs not used: Ceballos, Rúnarsson, Chambers, Marí, Elneny, Martinelli.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh 7/10.