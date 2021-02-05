Waterford FC withdraw from Uefa Youth League debut

Waterford FC have withdrawn from the Uefa Youth League due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The 2019 Under-19 League of Ireland champions were due to face Swedish side Hammerby FC in the first round on Tuesday, March 2.

The youth team, however, have not been able to train under Level 5 restrictions and will not get to travel to Sweden for the game.

The FAI and Waterford said they worked with authorities to find a solution that would've enabled Waterford to take part in the European under-age competition for the first time but this proved impossible.

"It is our foremost regret to have to make this decision, especially for our young players," said Waterford operations manager Tony Burke.

"The club, working with the FAI, tried our utmost to try and find a way to compete in the competition but the travel restrictions and the inability to train and play made it impossible.

"Despite our disappointment, we fully understand that the health and well-being of our players and staff along with their families must take precedence over all other concerns during this dreadful pandemic."