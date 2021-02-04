Thomas Tuchel inflicts Mour misery on Spurs

Premier League: Spurs 0 Chelsea 1

Barely 14 months ago, Frank Lampard was celebrating wildly with Chelsea's fans in a corner of the Tottenham Hotspur stadium after masterminding victory over his mentor Jose Mourinho.

Tonight his replacement Thomas Tuchel had no fans to sing his name in the north London night air, and the German had to settle for a fist pump and much hugging of his players after outwitting Mourinho, whose Tottenham side are in a tailspin. But Tuichel is making his mark and this win over Chelsea’s bitter rivals will have enhanced his bond with supporters.

Jorginho scored the only goal of a turgid, tetchy game as Chelsea moved into sixth place with their second successive win under Tuchel, who has yet to see his side concede a goal in three games.

That record was rarely threatened by Tottenham, who are woefully out of form, and this was their third defeat in a week. They are sliding down the table and Mourinho looks unable to arrest the decline.

Chelsea were in control from the kickoff and almost scored within twelve seconds when Thiago Silva launched a long ball forward and Timo Werner sent a looping header just high and wide of the Spurs goal.

It was a sign of intent from Tuchel's side and they did not let up as the game settled into a predictable pattern. Chelsea looked well-organised and full of attacking ideas as they zipped the ball about quickly and with purpose, while Tottenham were on the backfoot from the start, relying on a hit-and-hope approach to their forwards. One early break gave Heung Min Son a shooting chance, but his effort was tame and straight at Benjamin Mendy. He barely had a sight of goal after that. Another break might have proved deadly had Harry Kane been playing, but his replacement Carlos Vinicius lacks the injured striker's guile or skill. Instead of playing in the unmarked Son on the left, Vinicius tried to take the ball through a knot of defenders and lost possession. The Brazilian has a powerful frame, but was too easily brushed off the ball by Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva, who was again leading Chelsea's back line immaculately until injury struck in the 33rd minute. Silva stretched full-length to make a superb interception but stayed down on the turf, signalling the injury that led to him limping off.

By that stage Chelsea were ahead and deservedly so. Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi were causing mayhem down the right, with Tottenham's left-back Ben Davies regularly overrun as he struggled with little support. Werner still looked like a little boy lost at times, as befits a player whose confidence has slumped as the season has gone on, but he did win the all-important penalty that allowed Chelsea to take the lead. Eric Dier was culpable as the England defender lost his footing and then rashly stuck out a leg, bringing Werner down in the process.

Referee Andre Marriner showed no hesitation in awarding the penalty, and Jorginho showed no mercy to Tottenham, forsaking his trademark hop in his run-up and instead smashing the ball powerfully past Hugo Lloris and into the corner of the net.

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic (left) has a shot on goal under pressure from Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

Chelsea were comfortably in control at this stage, with Tottenham looking short of ideas, but the home should have equalised shortly before half-time when Son whipped in a free-kick from the right on to the head of Serge Aurier, ten yards from goal. The full-back, recalled from the doghouse after his tantrum a week ago when he left the stadium following his half-time substitution, had a golden chance for redemption but put his header wastefully wide.

Tottenham looked marginally better after the break, but struggled to create clear chances, and it was Chelsea who started to look more threatening on the break. Werner should have done better when he was put through on goal by Mason Mount, who had surged from the halfway line to present his team-mate with a shooting opportunity, but the German's hesitation allowed Moussa Sissoko to slide in and clear.

Tuchel sent on Christian Pulisic for Hudson-Odoi just after the hour mark, and the American was soon involved, forcing Lloris to save at close range. Mateo Kovacic was running the show from midfield in tandem with Jorginho, but his finishing was less impressive, poking the ball wide after a driving run into the heart of the Spurs defence.

He was replaced soon afterwards by Ngolo Kante as Tuchel looked to shore up his winning position, and Chelsea would have been comfortable winners if Lloris had not stuck out an arm to save Mount's low shot.

Spurs gave them a couple of late scares, when Erik Lamela had a long shot well saved and Vinicius put a free header wide from close range in the dying minutes, which summed up their night.

TOTTENHAM (4-4-2): Lloris 7; Aurier 6, Alderweireld 6, Dier 5, Davies 6; Bergwijn 5 (Moura 69), Sissoko 5, Hojbjerg 7, Ndombele 6 (Lamela 69); Vinicius 4, Son 5.

CHELSEA (3-4-3): Mendy 7; Azpilicueta 6, Silva 7 (Christensen 36), Rudiger 7; James 8, Kovacic 8 (Kante 73), Jorginho 8, Alonso 6; Hudson-Odoi 8 (Pulisic 64), Mount 8, Werner 5.

Referee: Andre Marriner