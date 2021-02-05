FAI keen for others to follow City City approach to More Than A Club programme

The FAI are eager to harness the trail Cork City blazed in their revamped More Than A Club programme.

As part of the Bank of Ireland’s arrival as associate sponsor of the FAI, the governing body aims to expand an initiative that delivers social gain through League of Ireland channels.

City and Bohemians were the pioneers in a pilot scheme unveiled in 2017 which entailed European Union-funded community officers representing clubs in their localities.

Through their coordinator Erika Ní Thuama, the Rebels delivered numeracy programmes to fifth year schools and launched a football memories module to combat social isolation.

“We wanted to build the club brand but it was also about having a positive impact on people,” she said yesterday.

The original avenue for grant aid ended in 2019 but Bohs were joined by St Patrick’s Athletic in maintaining the venture, aided by financial support from Dublin City Council.

It is yet unclear what portion of the new sponsorship will permeate to cover the costs of clubs seeking to employ community officers.

Bank of Ireland are the FAI’s largest creditor and there was an inevitability from last year’s bailout deal that their logo would appear on football signage.

However, this scheme will not replicate the 2007 Club Promotion Officer project, which saw the FAI contributing €15,000 towards the salaries of dedicated employees.

Rather, the monies will be sourced through a fusion of FAI assistance, State grants and self-generated funding.

“I don’t know what our budget is yet but we’re not going to have major pots of money to throw at clubs,” said O’Neill, a former League of Ireland player with Shamrock Rovers and Waterford.

“There will hopefully be additional resources available through Bank of Ireland but we will act as a conduit for clubs to apply for grants to agencies.

We can’t force them to get involved in the community. It must have the full support of their board.

“The likes of Local Authorities and Educational Training Board (ETB) will be important to get core funding but we’d like to develop a social enterprise model too. This won’t happen overnight – we’re playing the long game here.” Meanwhile, Junior Sports Minister Jack Chambers vowed during yesterday’s virtual meeting with the FAI to back up his words with action.

It took an underwriting of €3.7m in FAI board funding earlier this week for clubs to be persuaded to start the season without paying fans on March 19. That largesse was only tabled on the presumption that State aid would again be made available to the major bodies worst hit by the effects of the pandemic.

"I made clear the Government's support for the return of the League of Ireland,” said Deputy Chambers following his online summit with Hill and FAI Chairman Roy Barrett.

“It’s important for the football community that our national league commences. I also provided assurances that we will provide additional supports in the period ahead."

Curiously, the continuation of the employment wage subsidy scheme (EWSS) beyond the end date of March 31 wasn’t discussed.

This mechanism, whereby clubs only have to top up the weekly grant of €350 per player, is considered the primary substitute to lost matchday revenue in the current climate.