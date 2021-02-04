Stephen Bradley: Shamrock Rovers can cope with loss of Byrne and McEneff

Stephen Bradley is confident that his Shamrock Rovers side can continue to prosper despite the loss of Jack Byrne and Aaron McEneff during the off-season.

Byrne was named player of the season for each of his two seasons in the SSE Airtricity League while McEneff, who spent the same time at the Tallaght club, was consistently superb in the midfield after his move south from Derry City.

McEneff's move to Scotland, where he has signed for Hearts at the top of the second tier, was confirmed this week and it follows on from Byrne's earlier decision to up sticks and accept a contract from Cypriot club APOEL.

“It's fine,” said Bradley today. “Like I said before, we plan for things months down the road. There has been interest in Aaron for a long long time, from a number of clubs. The job is always to plan for the next season and we’re a really strong group, strong squad.

“We've lost some good players, no doubt about that: a good international and one that will be an international. That’s the way it goes in this country, especially when you are successful. That’s what happens. We’ve got to get on with it.”

Bradley's comfort with the departures of two of his best players is borne of experience. In the Rovers post since 2017, he has already had to contend with the departures of major talents such as Graham Burke and Gavin Bazunu and yet the club is clearly on the up.

League champions last term, they were only deprived of a first double since the 1980s by Dundalk in the FAI Cup final and it's not like the Hoops have been sitting on their hands while Byrne, McEneff, Greg Bolger, Danny Lafferty and Rhys Marshall all headed for the exit.

Recruitment

Bradley has recruited some undoubted talents to balance the books on the field.

Danny Mandroiu has crossed the Liffey to join from Bohemians, Sean Gannon and Sean Hoare have made the move from Dundalk and the experienced Chris McCann has left Oldham Athletic and a long career spent mostly in the UK for a return home.

“Sean Gannon and Sean Hoare would know a lot of players from playing in the league a long time and they have settled in really well,” said Bradley whose side is back training ahead of a season delayed due to the pandemic but due to start in mid-March.

“Danny has been excellent. He was really comfortable because he knew some of the lads from the [Republic of Ireland] 21s. Chris is only in recently because when he came from the UK he had to do 14 days quarantine. Everyone is fine.”

Bradley might add one more to the roster. Rovers have been linked with former Dundalk star Richie Towell, who is currently playing with League Two side Salford City, but it seems he won't be moving until the summer.

How quickly the newbies can bed into the side itself will depend on whether or not the SSE Airtricity League clubs get the go-ahead from government to play some pre-seasons friendlies which, for now, are off the table.

Bradley seems to be taking this in his stride, pointing out that Manchester City are top of the Premier League in England now having played no pre-season games. The Rovers boss understands the wider landscape right now and believes the decision to delay kick-off itself was only right.

The pandemic will continue to cast a cloud over the season when it does begin and the teams once again play in front of empty stadiums and, like other sporting bodies, that will leave clubs in need of financial assistance from the state to stay going.

A figure of up to €9m has been touted as necessary for a full league campaign to be negotiated with a sizeable chunk of that required just to get it up and running.

“We’ve got and wait and see everything else that comes out,” said Bradley. “I don't think there's any point in getting into too much detail now because we don't know the full picture yet.

What we have to look at are the real positives in that the league and the FAI have led the way since this pandemic in their planning and showing that we take it serious.

“I understand the financial implications are really important but I don't know the full details so it would be wrong to comment on bits and pieces.”

