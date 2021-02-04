Andy Robertson rues home form after Liverpool's worst scoring run in 37 years

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson admits their home form is “a long way off” what is expected of them.

Having gone unbeaten for almost four years at home in the league, Jurgen Klopp’s side have now lost back-to-back matches at Anfield after Brighton repeated Burnley’s 1-0 victory of a fortnight ago.

Liverpool have now failed to score in three consecutive home league games for the first time since October 1984 – not the form required ahead of the visit of in-form Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Andy Robertson admits home performances have been sub-standard (Michael Regan/PA)

“In the last three games at home we have been really disappointing and we have to get back to it. We are a long way off it,” Robertson told BT Sport.

“Brighton were better at pretty much everything. They were all outstanding but we have been disappointing. We are not finding the way to win.”

Liverpool’s form against teams in the bottom eight is well below their previous standards with just three wins and four draws from nine matches.

Both Burnley and Brighton have managed to blunt their attack at Anfield without too much trouble and Klopp admits it is a problem he has to solve quickly.

“My job is to find explanations and to work with that then. I know how much better football these boys can play,” he said.

My job is to find explanations and to work with that then. I know how much better football these boys can play Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

“There might be two reasons. One is they don’t want to, and I think even you would agree with me that that’s probably not the case. So then why didn’t it work?

“These are the things we have to figure out. I was involved in these two games, so it was tough for me as well.

“We have now one day more to recover (as the City game is on Sunday). We spoke about that very often that it means the world actually to footballers and bodies in general. Hopefully we will use that.”

An injury list which shows no signs of abating – goalkeeper Alisson Becker missed the match with a non-covid-related illness – has had a hugely detrimental effect on the team’s performances.

The loss of all three centre-backs Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip plus their back-up Fabinho has meant Jordan Henderson playing in defence, which removes a key driving force from midfield.

Alisson and Fabinho are expected to return at the weekend but the participation of forward Sadio Mane, who has missed the last two matches with a muscle problem, remains a doubt.

Fellow forward Diogo Jota, who has been out for two months with a knee injury, is still a number of weeks away from fitness despite beginning outdoor training this week.

Klopp admitted after the Brighton defeat his players were mentally fatigued with forwards Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino looking particularly affected.

Improving! Nice to be back out there 💪⚽️ pic.twitter.com/pWYh1NMQuW — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) February 3, 2021

The fact there is unlikely to be any respite for them until later this month at the earliest will also be a worry for Klopp.

“Diogo is – I don’t know exactly – a couple of weeks, two, three, four. I’m not sure,” said the manager.

“And Sadio we will see. He might be available for the weekend, I don’t know. He didn’t train with the team (Wednesday). We will see.”