Dublin hosting Euro 2021 games at risk if fans don't return soon, FAI warn

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill has warned that the continuation of behind-closed-doors League of Ireland and international matches puts the FAI’s hosting of Euro 2021 games this summer at risk.

In a 3,600-word update to members, Hill also predicted that the government’s approach to combating Covid-19 all rules out training and matches restarting at underage and amateur levels when the current level 5 lockdown ends on March 5.

Under the current rules, only senior League of Ireland, both men’s and women’s, are permitted to partake in any organised group training. Hill presented a financial relief package to clubs on Monday aimed at safeguarding a scheduled start to the seasons next month.

He added that the decision of his board to underwrite €3.6m of a total package worth €6m, when cash payouts with costs waivers are combined, is “predicated on constructive dialogue with Government regards financial aid to help underpin the financial viability of clubs and the League as a whole in these extraordinary circumstances.”

Any alleviation of financial pressure on clubs is contingent on fans returning to stadia, a change only realistic provided the Covid case count continues to drop and the vaccination programme gathers pace.

Likewise, the FAI, while writing off supporters attending Ireland’s second World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg on March 27, need to start selling tickets for the remainder of the campaign between September and November.

Hill impressed this upon Junior Sports Minister Jack Chambers during a recent online meeting but, unless a roadmap to eased restrictions is forthcoming soon to facilitate at least partial attendances at Aviva Stadium, the FAI can forget about Uefa allowing them host four games at the delayed Euro finals in June.

“The inspirational effect on all of our teams in having fans in our stadia is unquestionable, the financial effect on us not having them is far-reaching and our “Guidelines for Re-opening sports grounds” document, co-authored with our friends at the GAA and the IRFU, was in effect our strategy for a Return to Watch in 2021,” said Hill, still working from London three months into his tenure due to travel restrictions.

“Again, we have asked the Government to review this closely in the context of 2021 as without a planned return we do run the risk of not only League and national team games continuing to be played out behind closed doors but also that our ability to host our Euro matches will be challenged as well.”

On the pitch, Hill gave a strong indication of Vera Pauw's contract being extended, as he indicated she’ll take charge of the two friendlies lined up for the Ireland women's team in April.

The U21s will also be involved in a pair of warm-up matches in March ahead of their 2023 Euro qualifying campaign. Uefa today confirmed the fixture list, pitting Ireland away to Bosnia-Herzegovina and Luxembourg for their opening double-header in September.