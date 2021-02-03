Southampton condemn ‘abhorrent’ racist abuse aimed at teenager Alex Jankewitz

The 19-year-old was sent off inside 90 seconds of his first start on Tuesday evening, with Saints going on to fall to a record-equalling 9-0 Premier League defeat
Southampton condemn ‘abhorrent’ racist abuse aimed at teenager Alex Jankewitz

Southampton’s Alex Jankewitz, right, leaves the pitch after being shown a red card. Picture: Phil Noble/PA

Wed, 03 Feb, 2021 - 19:06
Simon Peach

Southampton have condemned the “abhorrent” racist abuse aimed at midfielder Alex Jankewitz on social media after Tuesday’s loss to Manchester United and are liaising with police.

The 19-year-old was sent off inside 90 seconds of his first start on Tuesday evening, with Saints going on to fall to a record-equalling 9-0 Premier League defeat by Manchester United.

Jankewitz subsequently became the latest in a string of players to be subjected to sickening online abuse, with monkey emojis and racist terms directed at him on social media.

A statement from the club read: “Southampton Football Club can confirm that it has identified a number of posts on social media directing racial abuse at our 19-year-old midfielder Alex Jankewitz, following last night’s result at Manchester United.

“Abuse of any form will never be tolerated at Southampton.

Jankewitz was sent off only 90 seconds into the match (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

“Our club prides itself on its inclusive nature, and supporters who stoop to such abhorrent and archaic standards are not welcome as Southampton supporters, or anywhere else within football.

“The club will continue to fight every day to remove such people from our sport and our community in order to protect our players, our staff, Southampton fans and football supporters around the world who recognise and celebrate the diversity that makes football special.

“The club is passing on all abusive messages to Hampshire Police and hope they are able to permanently remove those individuals from our football community.”

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Harry Kane nearing Tottenham return as Dele Alli and Mourinho find 'common ground'
Cabinteely v Longford Town - SSE Airtricity League First Division Promotion / Relegation Play-Off Series First Leg Cabinteely drop CAS case against FAI and Wexford after 'amicable agreement'
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal - Premier League - Molineux Stadium Hector Bellerin: ‘Teams are not beating Arsenal, we are losing against ourselves’
racismpa-sourceplace: uk
Cork City v Shamrock Rovers - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

'Great opportunity' for Cork City youngster who joins Crystal Palace on loan

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up