'Great opportunity' for Cork City youngster who joins Crystal Palace on loan

Cork City youngster Jake O’Brien has joined Crystal Palace on loan until June, with the English side having the option to make the move permanent, the League of Ireland club have announced.

O'Brien joined City at U17 level back in 2018, and broke into the first team last season, playing regularly in the second half of the campaign.

“This is a great opportunity for Jake, and we wish him well," Cork City manager Colin Healy said.

"He came through schoolboy football in Cork, before progressing to our academy and then on to the first team last season, and it is a good pathway for players.

"He’s a very good player and a great young lad, and we hope that this opportunity works out for him and that he goes on to have a fantastic career.”