Cabinteely drop CAS case against FAI and Wexford after 'amicable agreement'

Cabinteely FC have dropped an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the FAI and Wexford FC over a decision that saw them removed from the League of Ireland promotion play-offs.

Last October 14, First Division bottom side Wexford were found to have fielded an ineligible player in four games earlier in the season before an error with the player's registration was resolved.

Those games included Wexford's 0-0 draw with Cabinteely last August, which was awarded to the Dublin side.

Those extra two points subsequently helped Cabinteely secure the final play-off place by one point when the regular season ended on October 27.

Wexford, however, appealed the decision to an independent arbitrator, who ruled in their favour on October 29, with the club stating it had been punished for an error made by the English FA.

That saw the original 0-0 result reinstated and Cabinteely drop to seventh in the table, with Galway United entering the play-offs, which ultimately saw Longford Town promoted.

Cabinteely appealed the decision to CAS but have now reached an “amicable agreement” after discussions with new FAI CEO Jonathan Hill.

“Our approach to all of this was about fair play and the requirement for rules to be adhered to and not open to interpretation,” said Cabinteely chairman Larry Bass.

“The appeal was not lodged for monetary gain nor did we ever expect that the fixture in question or any part of the 2020 season could be replayed.

“Jonathan has accepted our reasoning for taking this case to CAS and he has agreed that the FAI will work with all the clubs to review processes accordingly.”

Hill thanked Cabinteely for their approach to discussions and said lessons would be learned.

“We acknowledge that the initial mistake over the player’s registration, which was outside of the control of the FAI, led to this dispute,” said Hill.

“Whilst that mistake was not of our making, there are clearly lessons to be learned and we will work closely with all our clubs now on the registration of players to ensure that such an issue should not arise again.”