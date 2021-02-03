Football rumours: Spurs blocked Dele Alli move over injury concerns

Meanwhile, MLS clubs have been courting former England striker Daniel Sturridge, who is keen to return to England
Dele Alli and Daniel Sturridge (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wed, 03 Feb, 2021 - 07:45
PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Midfielder Dele Alli was not allowed to leave Tottenham for Paris St Germain due to Spurs’ ongoing injury woes. The Telegraph reports chairman Daniel Levy pulled the plug on the move as he wants cover due to a growing injury list and a dip in form. The England international, 24, has struggled to find a regular place in Jose Mourinho’s squad, although Tottenham say he is currently nursing a calf injury.

MLS clubs have been courting former England striker Daniel Sturridge, who is keen to return to England. Sturridge left Turkish club Trabzonspor last summer and the Mail suggests the 31-year-old free agent has spoken with US clubs as well as having turned down offers from Egypt and Saudi Arabia. The former Liverpool forward, who scored eight goals in 26 England appearances, has been invited to train with a number of Premier League sides and has fielded offers from Sky Bet Championship clubs.

Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun wants more first-team action (Tim Goode/PA)

Teenage striker Folarin Balogun is likely to leave Arsenal this summer. The Express reports the 19-year-old academy graduate wants more first-team action with the Gunners, for whom he has scored two goals after coming off the bench this season despite playing just 74 minutes. The paper says Balogun’s desire to play will see him leave Arsenal amid strong interest from top European clubs and elsewhere in England.

Refusing to take part in a short post-match training session at West Brom proved costly for Fulham forward Aboubakar Kamara after the 25-year-old was sent on loan to Dijon on deadline day, according to the Mail.

Vinicius Junior: The 20-year-old Brazil forward could be on his way out of Real Madrid after only scoring three goals this campaign, reports Spanish outlet AS.

Junior Firpo: Metro cites Spain’s RAC1 as reporting Barcelona rejected a last-minute bid by Arsenal to sign the left-back, 24, who has played just 147 minutes in La Liga this campaign.

Manchester United v Southampton - Premier League - Old Trafford

Solskjaer praises Manchester United’s ruthlessness in 9-0 win: 'They played the game properly'

