Sean Dyche on a quiet transfer window, injury news.... and Bridgerton

Sean Dyche has voiced confidence in the squad he has at Burnley after deadline day passed with no new arrivals at Turf Moor.

Though the Clarets were linked with several players, Dyche said nothing was close to happening but he was not worried about a lack of reinforcements.

“The only challenge we’ve got is an ongoing injury list, and unfortunately that’s struck again,” he said.

“But when the squad is fit we’re at least competitive both in-house and in the games we play. We were trying to add to it if we could. The usual stuff comes around.

“It was an odd market, one of the lowest markets in years so it’s not just us.

“We’re left with what we’ve got and we believe in what we’ve got.”

However, it wasn't just the end of the transfer window that has been on Dyche's mind during lockdown.

"I'll tell you what weirdly I got stuck into, I quite like quirky things - I loved Normal People, I thought it was brilliant - Bridgerton," Dyche told a somewhat stunned press conference

"I found it quite amusing, quite twisty and quite odd and quite quirky," he added of the Netflix series.

"I thought it was quite decent though."

Meanwhile, media reports said ALK Capital’s recent takeover of Burnley had left the club loaded with debts used to finance the deal.

Asked if funds had been available during the window, Dyche said: “The business side of the club is not my domain.

“The outgoing chairman and the board did a deal with ALK to purchase the club and it’s now down to them to run the club as they see fit.

“As regards the market we were trying to look for the right players. I think the new group and the chairman are trying to get used to the realities of the club.

“It’s an important period now for them to get their understanding of it. I leave the financial side up to them. My job is to keep focusing on the team and trying to win games.”

While no new signings arrived, Dyche said the completion of the takeover had allowed the club to tie down several players on new deals.

Matt Lowton, Kevin Long, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Erik Pieters were the latest to extend their stays at Turf Moor.

It comes as the likes of Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes, Charlie Taylor, Josh Brownhill and Robbie Brady could be missing for Wednesday’s visit of Manchester City with minor niggles.

Wood was brought off with a knock in Sunday’s 2-0 loss at Chelsea, a result which ended a three-game winning run that began with a shock victory away to Liverpool and lifted Burnley clear of the relegation zone.