Jurgen Klopp admits Virgil Van Dijk is unlikely to play again this season

Jurgen Klopp admits Virgil Van Dijk is unlikely to play again this season

Virgil Van Dijk has been sidelined since mid-October (Peter Powell/PA)

Tue, 02 Feb, 2021 - 14:05
Carl Markham

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool “hope for a miracle” regarding Virgil Van Dijk’s recovery but accepts while it is not impossible he will play again this season it is unlikely.

The Holland captain has been out with an ACL injury since mid-October and, while his progress has been encouraging, his chances of featuring for the defending champions in their remaining matches look slim.

Liverpool left the Dutchman out of their squad submitted to the Premier League – their Champions League squad had already been finalised – after the first transfer window closed but it needs to be resubmitted after they brought in Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak on loan on deadline day.

“No doctor told me there’s a chance for Virgil to play again this season. I don’t want to say it’s impossible but it’s not likely,” said Klopp.

“I think we have space for Virgil on the Champions League list. If we have space for it, then Virgil will be on the (Premier League) list.

“If there is no space, we have to make a decision. If he is on the list it is only because we hope for a miracle – that is it.”

Van Dijk is Liverpool’s third senior centre-back likely to miss the remainder of the season with Joe Gomez already ruled out with a knee injury and Joel Matip the latest after scans on ankle ligaments at the weekend ended his participation prematurely.

It is why the club made a last-minute dip into the transfer market to sign Davies from Preston for an initial £500,000 and bring in Schalke’s Kabak.

“At the moment we are without our first four centre-back choices and only one of them will come back in the next weeks and that is Fabinho – and he is a six,” added Klopp.

“Our problem is always if one more thing happens then we don’t know what to do. It is not perfect, the January window is not my favourite window.

“We have solutions here and now we have more options. For both players it is a big chance and for us as well.”

Klopp admits in normal circumstances he would not have gone to the Championship to bring in a player in January but was impressed with what he saw.

“In the last few weeks and days we had to consider our situation and what we had to do,” he said.

“We were always looking all over, in each league in Europe and when I saw Ben it was really interesting. We watched him in a lot of games and saw he is a really good footballer. He knows how to defend.

“I was a second division player myself and we all dreamt of playing in the first league. Ben did that as well and now it is a big opportunity for both sides.

“I am a big believer in opportunities and taking chances. Ben sees it the same way.”

On Kabak, who was on Liverpool’s radar last summer, Klopp added: “In the last few weeks he has had a really tough time. Schalke had a lot of problems this season but that is nothing to do with Ozan.

“He has a lot of quality and he is still a talent. In a stable team he can do a lot of things really good.”

More in this section

Manchester City v Marseille - UEFA Champions League - Group C - Etihad Stadium ‘I said no to Ntcham’ – Andre Villas-Boas offers to quit Marseille over transfer
Manchester United v FC Astana - UEFA Europa League - Group L - Old Trafford Argentina defender Marcos Rojo leaves Manchester United for Boca Juniors
Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Arsenal Europa League clash with Benfica could be one-off tie at neutral venue
liverpoolpa-sourceplace: uk
FBL-ENG-PR-BRIGHTON-TOTTENHAM

Aaron Connolly deletes Twitter account after abusive messages

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up