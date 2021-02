League of Ireland Premier Division fixtures announced for 2021 season

Shamrock Rovers will kick off their SSE Airtricity Premier Division title defence at home to St Pat's on Friday, March 19.

Premier Division fixtures were announced today, as was the President's Cup between Rovers and FAI Cup holders Dundalk on March 12, while First Division and Women's National League schedules will be released on Monday, February 8.

Dundalk will travel to Sligo Rovers, Finn Harps will host Bohemians, and newly-promoted sides Drogheda United and Longford Town host Waterford and Derry City respectively in their opening games.

The mid-season break will take place between May 28/29 and June 11/12.

The 2021 EA Sports Cup has been cancelled due to the delayed start to the season and possibility of refixed games due to Covid.

The FAI Cup final is scheduled for the week ending Sunday, November 28.

All fixtures are subject to change with TV broadcast details to be announced at a later date.

MARCH

12th: President’s Cup: Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk.

19th: Drogheda Utd v Waterford, Finn Harps v Bohemians (8pm), Shamrock Rovers v St Pats (8pm).

20th: Longford Town v Derry City (7.30pm), Sligo Rovers v Dundalk.

26th: Bohemians v Longford Town, Derry City v Shamrock Rovers, Dundalk v Finn Harps, St Pats v Drogheda Utd, Waterford v Sligo Rovers.

APRIL

2nd: Drogheda Utd v Finn Harps, Derry City v Waterford, Bohemians v St Pats, Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk (8pm).

3rd: Longford Town v Sligo Rovers (7.30pm).

9th: Finn Harps v Waterford (8pm), Dundalk v Bohemians, St Pats v Derry City.

10th: Longford Town v Drogheda Utd (7.30pm), Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers.

12th-13th: Reserve Dates.

16th: Waterford v Bohemians, Derry City v Drogheda Utd, Dundalk v St Pats, Shamrock Rovers v Longford Town (8pm).

17th: Sligo Rovers v Finn Harps.

19th: Drogheda Utd v Shamrock Rovers, St Pats v Waterford, Longford Town v Finn Harp, Derry City v Dundalk.

20th: Bohemians v Sligo Rovers.

23rd: Dundalk v Drogheda Utd, Finn Harps v St Pats (8pm), Waterford v Longford Town; Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians (8pm).

24th: Sligo Rovers v Derry City.

30th: Bohemians v Derry City, Waterford v Dundalk, St Pats v Longford Town, Drogheda Utd v Sligo Rovers, Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers, 8pm.

MAY

3rd: Longford Town v Dundalk, Derry City v Finn Harps, Sligo Rovers v St Pats, Drogheda Utd v Bohemians, Shamrock Rovers v Waterford (8pm).

7th: Waterford v Drogheda United, Derry City v Longford Town, Dundalk v Sligo Rovers, Bohemians v Finn Harps, St Pats v Shamrock Rovers.

14th: Finn Harps v Dundalk (8pm), Drogheda Utd v St Pats, Shamrock Rovers v Derry City (8pm).

15th: Longford Town v Bohemians (7.30pm), Sligo Rovers v Waterford.

21st: Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers, Finn Harps v Drogheda Utd (8pm), Waterford v Derry City, St Pats v Bohemians.

22nd: Sligo Rovers v Longford Town.

24th: Waterford v Finn Harps, Bohemians v Dundalk, Derry City v St Pats, Drogheda Utd v Longford Town, Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers (8pm).

28th: Bohemians v Waterford, Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers (8pm), Drogheda Utd v Derry City, St Pats v Dundalk.

29th: Longford Town v Shamrock Rovers (7.30pm),

MID SEASON BREAK (Sunday May 30th to Thursday June 10th)

JUNE

11th: Derry City v Bohemians, Dundalk v Waterford, Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps (8pm).

12th: Longford Town v St Pats (7.30pm), Sligo Rovers v Drogheda United.

14th-15th: Reserve Dates.

16th: Dundalk v Longford Town.

18th: Waterford v Shamrock Rovers, Finn Harps v Derry City (8pm), St Pats v Sligo Rovers, Bohemians v Drogheda Utd.

21st: Drogheda Utd v Dundalk, St Pats v Finn Harps, Derry City v Sligo Rovers, Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers.

22nd: Longford Town v Waterford.

25th: Waterford v St Pats, Finn Harps v Longford Town (8pm), Dundalk v Derry City, Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda Utd (8pm).

26th: Sligo Rovers v Bohemians.

28th-29th: Reserve Dates.

JULY

2nd: Drogheda Utd v Finn Harps, Derry City v Waterford, Bohemians v St Pats, Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk (8pm).

3rd: Longford Town v Sligo Rovers (7.30pm).

6th-8th: UEFA Club Competitions (1st QR First Leg).

9th: Finn Harps v Waterford (8pm), Dundalk v Bohemians, St Pats v Derry City.

10th: Longford Town v Drogheda Utd (7.30pm), Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers

13th-15th: UEFA Club Competitions (1st QR Second Leg).

16th: Bohemians v Longford Town, Derry City v Shamrock Rovers, Dundalk v Finn Harps, St Pats v Drogheda Utd, Waterford v Sligo Rovers.

20th-22nd: UEFA Club Competitions (2nd QR First Leg).

23rd-25th: FAI Cup 1st Round.

27th-29th: UEFA Club Competitions (2nd QR Second Leg).

30th: Drogheda Utd v Waterford, Finn Harps v Bohemians (8pm), Shamrock Rovers v St Pats.

31st: Longford v Town Derry City (7.30pm). Sligo Rovers v Dundalk.

AUGUST

3rd-5th: UEFA Club Competitions (3rd QR First Leg).

6th: Waterford v Bohemians, Derry City v Drogheda Utd, Dundalk v St Pats, Shamrock Rovers v Longford Town (8pm).

7th: Sligo Rovers v Finn Harps.

10th-12th: UEFA Club Competitions (3rd QR Second Leg).

13th: Drogheda Utd v Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians v Sligo Rovers, St Pats v Waterford, Derry City v Dundalk.

14th: Longford Town v Finn Harps (7.30pm).

17th-19th: UEFA Club Competitions (play-off first leg).

20th: Dundalk v Drogheda Utd, Finn Harps v St Pats (8pm), Waterford v Longford Town Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians (8pm).

21st: Sligo Rovers v Derry City.

24th-26th: UEFA Club Competitions (play-off second leg).

29th: FAI Cup 2nd Round/Reserve Date.

SEPTEMBER

3rd: Bohemians v Derry City, Waterford v Dundalk, St Pats v Longford Town, Drogheda Utd v Sligo Rovers, Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers (8pm).

10th: Derry City v Finn Harps, Drogheda Utd v Bohemians, Shamrock Rovers v Waterford (8pm).

11th: Longford Town v Dundalk (7.30pm), Sligo Rovers v St Pats.

19th: FAI Cup quarter-finals.

24th: Waterford v Drogheda United, Derry City v Longford Town, Dundalk v Sligo Rovers, Bohemians v Finn Harps, St Pats v Shamrock Rovers.

OCTOBER

1st: Finn Harps v Dundalk (8pm), Drogheda United v St Patrick’s Athletic, Shamrock Rovers v Derry City (8pm).

2nd: Longford Town v Bohemians (7.30pm), Sligo Rovers v Waterford.

8th: Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers, Finn Harps v Drogheda United (8pm), Waterford v Derry City, St Patrick’s Athletic v Bohemians.

9th: Sligo Rovers v Longford Town.

15th: Waterford v Finn Harps, Bohemians v Dundalk, Derry City v St Patrick’s Athletic, Drogheda United v Longford Town, Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers (8pm).

25th: Bohemians v Waterford, Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers (8pm), Drogheda United v Derry City, St Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk, Longford Town v Shamrock Rovers.

18th/19th: Reserve Date Week.

Weekend 23/24th: FAI Cup Semi-Finals.

25th/26th: Reserve Date.

29th: Derry City v Bohemians, Dundalk v Waterford, Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps (8pm), Longford Town v St Patrick’s Athletic (7.30pm), Sligo Rovers v Drogheda United (7.45pm).

NOVEMBER

5th: Dundalk v Longford Town, Waterford v Shamrock Rovers, Finn Harps v Derry City (8pm), St Patrick’s Athletic v Sligo Rovers, Bohemians v Drogheda United.

12th: Drogheda United v Dundalk, St. Patrick’s Athletic v Finn Harps, Derry City v Sligo Rovers, Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers.

13th: Longford Town v Waterford (7.30pm).

19th: Waterford v St Patrick’s Athletic, Finn Harps v Longford Town, Dundalk v Derry City, Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United, Sligo Rovers v Bohemians.

28th: FAI Cup Final/Promotion Relegation Final.