Troy Parrott inks loan deal with Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town have signed young Republic of Ireland star Troy Parrott on loan from Tottenham Hotspur for the remainder of the season

The Dubliner inked a deal at Playford Road this morning, before training with his new teammates including fellow Irishmen, Alan Judge and Stephen Ward and current U-21 caps Mark McGuinness and Aaron Drinan.

The 18-year-old striker had been on loan at Millwall for the first half of the season, but was recalled by Spurs two days ago.

He had struggled in recent weeks for Millwall and failed to score in 14 appearances for the Championship outfit.

Troy made his international debut for the Boys in Green on 14 November 2019, starting in a 3-1 friendly win over New Zealand and providing an assist for Sean Maguire on the night.

He won his second cap in August 2020 in a Nations League game against Bulgaria.

Troy will wear the number 40 shirt during his time at Town.

"It is a mutual decision by everybody," Millwall manager Gary Rowett said of the move

Rowett told the South London Press: "First and foremost Troy fitted into the group fabulously. All the lads loved him. He worked so hard to try and get breaks in front of goal. He was doing extra training after the training sessions and coming in on his days off to work. I don’t think he could have done any more.

"Sometimes things just don’t fall for a player. I’m sure it didn’t work out how he wanted, we wanted or Tottenham wanted but now he drops down a level and tries to get more game time.

"We’ll see if he can get more chances and score some goals and use what he learned here to go on and have a successful second half of the season. It got to the point where, if he wasn’t going to start that much and get that development time, then that is no good to Tottenham and certainly isn’t for Troy. He goes with our blessing. I had a really good chat with Troy after our game. I gave him a big hug and wished him all the best. He has been a Millwall player and will always be welcome here any time. Sometimes it doesn’t work out and everyone has to be honest and make the decision."