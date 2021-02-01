Danger Here: ‘Priceless’ Messi free-kick was ‘soft as a slug’s beer belly’

THE 500 MILLION MAN

If Messi’s free-kick against Bilbao last night wasn’t the perfect response to the weekend’s leaks of his astonishing Barca contract, Ray Hudson’s commentary certainly was worth the admission alone:

“The Mozart of our game, with his left foot Stradivarius, plays the sweetest music, man... Astonishing, again, the touch of this free kick: soft as a slug’s beer belly and sweeter than the moonlight through the pines.

“Hotter than the hinges of hell’s gate, Lionel here, as he steps up and caresses this one where the spiders live.

“The madness of Messi. He takes the goalkeeper, the defender on the line into account, and probably the Rings of Saturn ...

“And how much is that worth? Priceless!”

WOULDA COULDA

Jamie Carragher takes the positives:

“A fantastic finish if he got it right.”

FIRST TIME

Gabby Logan writes the first draft of history:

“These young players have never had a debut before.”

FAMILY AFFAIR

David Moyes on domestic dangers:

“We are trying to protect the players from Covid but we know they all go home to families and to their wives who are exposing themselves.”

FULL MOON

Sam Matterface likes what he sees:

“Højbjerg’s crack was a special sight.”

PANIC STRIKES

When a player he didn’t really fancy produced a show of composure, Big Ron used to hail “a moment of cool panic”. Maybe Steve Sidwell has something similar in mind for Tanguy Ndombele:

“He just passed it calmlessly into the net.”

REF JUSTICE

Harshest words of the weekend?

Martin Tyler: “Shaqiri has almost a Maradona build about him.”

Gary Neville: “I was thinking more Jon Moss.”

BUM DEAL

Danny Ings looked to have secured a last-gasp point for Southampton against Villa, especially when VAR seemed to show Matty Cash’s backside playing him onside. Not so, as it turned out. Gary Lineker’s MOTD verdict: “The law’s an ass.”

SWEET TOOTH

Dean Ashton sinks his teeth into Chelsea’s middle:

“I keep looking at Chelsea’s midfield, it’s like candy floss. Looks good but when you put it in your mouth it just disintegrates.”

COMMUNITY WATCH

Many players run up blind alleys, but Peter Crouch warned Arsenal about something more sinister.

“Elneny was running up a dark alley there.”

WHAT HAVE YOU DONE FOR ME LATELY?

Before Liverpool’s revival this week, there was time for one magnificent call to Talksport:

“A few years ago I called you and said Jurgen Klopp has got to go, and ok, since then he’s won the Champions League, the Premier League, the World Club Championship, and the Super Cup, but ...’

But…!

GO FIGURE

Martin Keown’s old school reports must make sobering reading.

Darren Fletcher: “Newcastle have scored 20 goals this season, Wilson has been involved in 13.”

Keown: “I make that 42%... maths was my strongest subject in school.”

CUP OF CHEER

Highlight of last weekend’s cup action was undoubtedly Karen Carney’s observation that…

“Mason Mount, he’ll just be happy with the three points...”

A DAY IN THE LIFE

Simon Jordan certainly doesn’t let football take over his life:

“I don’t eat, breathe and sleep football 24 hours a week.”

- TWEET @dangerhere