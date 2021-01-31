Seagulls soar but listless Bale can't fire Spurs

Premier League: Brighton 1 Tottenham 0

Gareth Bale, winner of four Champions Leagues and once regarded as one of the greatest players on the planet, cut a forlorn figure as he was hauled off after an hour in Tottenham’s shock defeat at Brighton which must raise questions about where his career is going now.

The Welshman, once a king at Real Madrid, made little or no impact when given the opportunity to replace injured Harry Kane and save Tottenham’s season from collapsing; and the repercussions could be long-term.

It has to be said he wasn’t the only one as Spurs, who lost to Liverpool in midweek, produced a miserable display to leave themselves 11 points adrift of leaders Manchester City, having led the table back in November. But when Mourinho needed magic from his magic man, it simply wasn’t there.

Brighton took full advantage with a deserved victory, achieved through Leandro Trossard’s goal in a vibrant team performance; and you would be stunned to learn it was their very first home league victory of the season and only their second in a year.

But much of the talk will be about Bale and Tottenham’s demise, which has left them on the very edges of the title race and only two points above rivals Arsenal.

It is now 20 points dropped by Mourinho’s side since they beat Manchester City 2-0 on 21 November, and it’s hard to see where it all went wrong.

As soon as the teamsheet arrived in the press box at the Amex, however, every journalist must have had an inkling of what they would be writing about 90 minutes later, they just didn’t yet know what the tone would be.

Mourinho’s decision to give Bale only his second league start of the season was the talking point on everyone’s lips.

The forward’s return to the Premier League, remember, was greeted with huge fanfare – cheered, on social media in the absence of real-life crowds, with real gusto from Tottenham’s adoring supporters who remember his glory days at White Hart Lane.

It was a coup for Spurs, a moment of genius from chairman and chief negotiator Daniel Levy, a changing point for the club and its ambitions. Many fans dreamed of a spectacular partnership with Kane and of a permanent return for the Welshman at the end of the campaign.

But it hasn’t turned out that way. Whether it has been down to injury, attitude or ageing legs, Bale hasn’t seemed the same player and hasn’t been given an opportunity to prove his worth by a clearly reluctant Mourinho.

When left on the bench against Liverpool, the team’s biggest match of the season so far, pundits suggested that Mourinho simply didn’t believe or trust in the 31-year-old and his time at the club was doomed to failure. This, then, was Bale’s chance to answer.

Instead, Brighton were the ones who stole the limelight. They hit the post through Pascal Gross after only three minutes, before going ahead in the 17th and they never looked back.

It was a wonderful, flowing, team move which saw Alexis MacAllister find Gross on the right before Leandro Trossard moved smoothly onto the German’s cut-back to finish with panache.

The goal led to a sustained period of pressure on the Tottenham goal, with the Spurs defence – criticised for individual mistakes against Liverpool – looking decidedly wobbly.

In fact, so dominant were Brighton that Spurs managed only one effort on goal in the first half and Bale’s only meaningful contribution was to head off his own line when a Lewis Dunk effort looked destined for the net.

Mourinho had seen enough by half time to know he needed changes, swapping defender Davinson Sanchez for striker Carlos Vinicius, a rare opportunity for the man on loan from Benfica who, like Bale, has largely been ignored by the Portuguese this season.

But things didn’t really improve and when Bale departed after 61 minutes, you sensed his chances with Mourinho may be running out. Certainly, talk of a permanent move in June looks hugely unlikely.

Irishman Aaron Connolly, who scored twice on his Brighton debut last season when they beat Spurs 3-0, really should have doubled the lead for Albion when he missed an open goal, allowing Toby Alderweireld to block on the line. But the home side deservedly held on for a win which meant an awful lot to for the south coast side.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are in something of a crisis and with a home match against Chelsea next up on Thursday, Mourinho still has no real idea of how he is going to replace Kane for the coming weeks or how he can turn this dip around.

What he does know, however, is that he cannot rely on Bale, despite the Welshman's undoubted quality and heritage, to turn the season around for him; and that's a disappointment for so many.

BRIGHTON: Sanchez 7, White 8, Dunk 8, Webster 7, Veltman 6 (Burn 72;6), Gross 8, Bissouma 7, Mac Allister 8, March 7, Maupay 7 (Lallana 80), Trossard 8 (Connolly 80).

Unused subs: Walton, Moder, Alzate, Izquierdo, Tau, Zeqiri.

TOTTENHAM: Lloris 7, Sanchez 5, Alderweireld 8, Rodon 6, Davies 6, Sissoko 5, Ndombele 6 (Lamela 74; 5), Hojberg 6, Bergwijn 5, Bale 5 (Moura 61; 6), Son 6.

Unused subs: Hart. Doherty, Winks, Dier, Tanganga, Devine.