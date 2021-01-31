David Luiz at the heart of Arsenal's growth spurt 

The 234th match between these clubs was one of those rare goalless occasions when we witnessed goalkeepers and defenders punching the air with the glee of a glory goalscorer. United were Newton Heath and faced Woolwich Arsenal in their historic first encounter back in 1894.

That year, coincidentally, was when Arsenal defender David Luiz took his first footballing steps. Well, not quite as Luiz is not 34 until April – it just feels like he has been playing forever. And, unlike the quality of the matches between these famous old rivals, he seems to be getting better with age.

Only Premier League leaders Manchester City have a better defensive record as Arsenal extended their unbeaten run to seven matches at a cost to United’s title challenge. And Luiz, a much maligned free transfer from Chelsea in 2018, is surprisingly at the heart of what is making Arsenal strong again.

The Brazil centre back, who won League titles and more with Benfica, Chelsea and PSG, said: “I am happy how the mentality is growing here. After the criticism we had about our results we sat and analysed and said ‘we are nearly there.’ Everybody believed in the philosophy of our boss and what we are doing.”

What Luiz is doing personally is cutting out reckless mistakes and passing on his experience to the exciting crop of young players that have steered Arsenal away from the relegation zone towards European contention.

“I have to do just what players did for me in my life,” Luiz added. “They encouraged me and helped me understand moments in football and how to handle them. Our players are living this now and it is beautiful to see – they are good people and good boys. Of course I wish I was their age but I am happy too as I have their young legs running around to help me.”

Luiz’s performance in this shut-out against a United side that set a record of 18 consecutive top flight away matches without defeat, was clearly of satisfaction to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard was derided for awarding the club’s South American recruit a contract last summer and is not closed to offering him another year at the end of the season.

Arteta explained: “We have not opened contract talks yet. There are still a few months to go on that, but I speak to him about things and we are in a good position. I am really happy. What I want is that he continues to play this well for the rest of the season.

“He sets a great example for our younger players. He mixes some banter and stick for them. They all listen because of who he is and what he has done in the game and also because they see how he is every day, how professional he is. He is one of the key role models we have in our team.

“This season was really tough in the beginning because he had some injuries, but he kept at it and he understood his role in the team. He is one of our leaders. He is still trying to improve, even at his age. He is always looking back at his games and his clips, asking questions. When that is happening you can still improve as a player and I think that is why he is performing the way he is at the moment.

“He could have stayed at Chelsea, where he was still winning trophies and had a contract but he wanted a challenge. At that age it tells you everything.”

Luiz’s match highlight was heading away a goalbound free kick from United dead ball specialist Bruno Fernandes, describing it afterwards like a penalty save. United had even better chances, both falling to Edinson Cavani, and Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno also made an outstanding first half save from Fred.

His United counterpart David de Gea did not really start to earn his crust until the second half when Arsenal found their stride. Alex Lacazette smacked the cross bar from a free kick, Nicolas Pepe went close a couple of times and De Gea made a great stop from an Emile Smith-Rowe shot.

The Spanish keeper observed: “We felt disappointed as we did enough to win. We controlled the game apart from moments in the second half. You have to take your chances to win. First half we created enough to score at least once but we have more big games coming.

“The clean sheet is something and I was glad to see the ball hit the bar, but it was a good wall as the ball came off Rashford. It was frustrating overall, even though we are 18 matches unbeaten away. We can’t do anything now other than be ready for the next one. We need to improve at Old Trafford and we have to be ready for Tuesday and a big game against a good Southampton team. It will be a good fight.”

United then have another home fixture against Everton at the weekend as they look to get back into a title race that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is beyond them at this stage of the season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are hoping to have captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of quarantine and Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka fit again as they seek revenge against sides they have lost to at home already this season. Their midlands double header takes them to Wolves tomorrow (Tuesday) night and then Aston Villa on Saturday.

ARSENAL: Leno 8, Bellerin 6, Holding 7, Luiz 8, Cedric 6, Partey 6, Xhaka 6, Martinelli 7 (Willian 45), Smith-Rowe 7 (Odegaard 83), Pepe 7, Lacazette 6 (Nketiah 90).

MAN UNITED: De Gea 7, Wan-Bissaka 8, Lindelof 6, Maguire 6, Shaw 6, McTominay 6 (Martial 37), Fred 7, Pogba 6, Fernandes 7, Rashford 6 (Greenwood 80), Cavani 5.

Referee: Michael Oliver 6.