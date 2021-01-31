Liverpool close on £2m deal for Preston defender Ben Davies 

Jurgen Klopp moves for centre-half ahead of transfer deadline 
Preston's Ben Davies wins possession from Reading's Sone Aluko in their Championship match last week. Liverpool are close to completing a deal to bring Davies to Anfield. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA 

Sun, 31 Jan, 2021 - 18:53
Nick Callow

Liverpool are close to completing a £2m deal for Preston North End defender Ben Davies.

Jurgen Klopp has been beset by injuries at the back all season and has made his move for the 25-year-old, who seemed set to join Celtic in the summer.

Liverpool believe they have secured a breakthrough in talks by allowing young defender Sepp van den Berg to go to Preston as cover for Davies.

Klopp is also monitoring Arsenal's German international centre back Shkodran Mustafi, who is out of contract at the end of the season and not part of Mikel Arteta's plans.

Liverpool have been without star central defender Virgil van Dijk through injury since October.

They have had so many subsequent injury issues Klopp named his 12th different centre back pairing for their impressive 3-1 win at West Ham United.

Asked about his interest in Davies after the win over West Ham. Klopp mischievously said: "Ben Davies. Tottenham, right?" before adding "Nothing to say about that... our eyes are always open to try to fix our situation."  

