Conor Hourihane hoping to get stronger after scoring again for Swansea City

Hourihane, who admits he is not fully match fit after being sidelined at Aston Villa, scored for the second successive game
Conor Hourihane scored for the second successive game as Swansea beat Rotherham United 3-1. File photo: PA

Sun, 31 Jan, 2021 - 14:32
Robin Edwards

Republic of Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane hopes to be firing on all cylinders by the time the World Cup qualifiers begin in March after making a flying start to life on loan with Swansea City.

Hourihane, who admits he is not fully match fit after being sidelined at Aston Villa, scored for the second successive game as Swansea beat Rotherham United 3-1.

He said: "I’m feeling fine, hopefully over time I’ll get stronger and fitter.

"Hopefully game by game I get stronger and can make a difference.

"The gaffer (Steve Cooper) has been fantastic and I can’t speak highly enough of him.

"Firstly, when he got me down here, he spoke to me about his ideas and how he thinks about the game.

"Since I’ve been here, just as a human being, he’s been top class.

"You have to adapt to a new manager and a new style of play, you have to be open minded, and I’ll do whatever it takes to make it work here."

Hourihane is relishing his fresh start at Swansea as City chase promotion and he added: “The team spirit here is clear to see and I’ve only been here for a week.

"When I went up with Villa we were in mid-table and we went on a huge run to get in the play-offs.

"You never know, you can’t write anyone off, but I’m delighted we’re up there in the mix.

"I could have taken the easy option and sat on the bench at Villa, but I want to be a part of something, and nights like the other night when you nick a point and have the buzz in the dressing room is brilliant.

"I heard someone in the dressing room say that we would have lost that game last year which shows that the squad is learning from the experience of last season and picking up points."

