Arteta unsure when Aubameyang can return

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed after the goalless draw that his star forward is in quarantine
Arteta unsure when Aubameyang can return

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Sat, 30 Jan, 2021 - 21:35
Nick Callow

ARSENAL captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in quarantine as mystery surrounds when he will be allowed to play again.

The Gabon striker was expected to return to action in Saturday night's clash against Manchester United having missed the club's last two matches due to his mother's health issues.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed after the goalless draw that his star forward is in quarantine, with no date set for his return.

It is not known whether or not Aubameyang, 31, had to go abroad to see his mother as Arteta said: “He’s been looking after his family and now he’s in quarantine.

“We have to follow the rules and the protocols right now. And the protocols says that he cannot be involved at the moment. We have to respect that and the doctor is managing the situation currently.” 

Asked if Aubameyang's situation was due to travel restrictions, Arteta responded: “It’s because he had a family issue that he had to attend to. And these are the consequences to that moment.” 

Arsenal's next match is away to Wolves on Tuesday night and Aubameyang's possible involvement is up in the air.

“I don’t know,” Arteta said. “I cannot give you an exact answer. We are working with the Premier League and the government about it. And we’ll see what they say. But it’s a process at the moment.”

More in this section

Southampton v Aston Villa - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium Barkley seals Villa win as  disallowed goal scuppers Southampton
Roy Keane: Utd players ‘frightened of the challenge’ of title race Roy Keane: Utd players ‘frightened of the challenge’ of title race
Brentford v Wycombe Wanderers - Sky Bet Championship - Brentford Community Stadium Conor Hourihane shines for Swansea while Brentford hit Wycombe for seven
Arteta unsure when Aubameyang can return

Roy Keane: Frightened Manchester United lack belief to compete for title

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up