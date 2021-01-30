Roy Keane: Utd players ‘frightened of the challenge’ of title race

Roy Keane Sky Sports

Sat, 30 Jan, 2021 - 20:33
Colm O’Connor

Roy Keane believes that the Manchester United players had become ‘frightened of the challenge’ after they were touted as title contenders.

United established a club record at the Emirates Stadium this evening by making it 18 Premier League games away from home without defeat - but there was still an air of frustration in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's body language at the scoreless draw which followed a shock midweek loss at home to bottom club Sheffield United Keane, in his role as an analyst with Sky Sports, was disappointed with his former club’s lack of urgency in London.

“There’s different pressure isn’t there,” Keane told Sky Sports. “Last few months they’ve been getting the plaudits but they were just sneaking up the table. They got into the good habit of winning football matches even if they weren’t playing great, particularly away from home on the counter attack.

“But, all of a sudden, the last three or four weeks when they’ve got to the top, people are saying ‘can you win the league? Can you compete with Man City?’ “And, it looks like all of the players have got a bit, almost, frightened of the challenge as if they’re going, ‘ah I don’t think we’re ready for that yet.'”

When asked whether the mentality at the club is a factor in their approach, he replied: “Well it seems to be, judging by the last few performances. As you said, you could maybe forgive them a little bit for the Sheffield United one, that can happen. Well we say it can happen, if you turn up with a bad attitude then it is going to happen.”

