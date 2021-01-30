How one League of Ireland club are supporting a suicide awareness charity

Cobh Ramblers have announced an innovative fundraising venture that will assist a local charity which provides free suicide intervention and prevention training.

The First Division club this week launched new home and third kits for the 2021 season, along with inking a new sponsorship deal with the nearby Belvelly Castle whose logo will be appear on the club’s home & away jerseys for the forthcoming season.

However the club's charity partners, Breaking the Silence, will be on the front of Ramblers' third strip. The club have promised a €5 donation from all their third strip jersey sales will go directly to the charity for the forthcoming year.

A club spokesperson explained: “Breaking the Silence are a leading voluntary group on driving suicide awareness and provide free training programmes across Cork city and county in the areas of suicide intervention and prevention i.e. suicide first aid. The charity provides both SafeTALK and ASIST training programmes, both of which are the world standard in this area.” The aim of the group is to help create a suicide-safer community by connecting the person at risk of suicide with life-preserving resources.

Avril Mansworth of Breaking The Silence said: “Having the logo on the front of the new jersey gives great visibility in terms of keeping the name of Breaking The Silence going across the community, particularly at the moment during times of Covid. All of the money donated from the sales of the new jersey will be used to drive our message of suicide awareness across the community.”

Meanwhile Cobh Ramblers Chairman Bill O’ Leary also expressed thanks to their new sponsors. He said: “We are delighted to have the support of Gary and Anne at Belvelly Castle. The castle and Ramblers are both synonymous with Cobh and will be even more so now because of this union. We both champion the town of Cobh and allow people to prosper individually and within a community. This commitment from Gary and Anne is a strong validation of what we are doing as a club and will propel us forward to an even greater extent.”

The club kits are available to purchase immediately via www.cobhramblersshop.com