Gary Lineker and Match of the Day a liferaft of normality in choppy seas of life

It’s one more Saturday night. The theme tune plays — officially the most recognised theme tune in the UK’s history — and there he is, smiling. We are in our happy place once again.

The same place many of us have been in over 5,000 times since 1964 as we watch Match Of The Day, the longest-running football programme in the world, a ship which for 22 years has been captained by Gary Lineker, steering it through a changing football landscape with a light hand on the presenting tiller, his style and performance, unlike his Twitter feed, largely taken for granted and unremarked upon.

But be in no doubt, we are in the hands of an expert, if unassuming, broadcaster. Whoever stitched together the current version of reality was a bad tailor because it is falling apart at the seams. Everything is in flux, all certainties are gone, and nothing is as it was.

Nothing except Match of the Day and Gary.

In 1999, when he took over the presenter’s chair from the legendary Des Lynam, a man who oozed a rakish charm and specialised in communication via a mere raised eyebrow or a knowing sentence like “Shouldn’t you be at work?”, Gary Winston Lineker was not even 40 years old.

It was a clever appointment because MOTD is a broadcast institution; a pillar of the football world. An institution needs someone who can be in situ for the long run. The fact that only two men had been in the chair in the previous 26 years was an asset for the nation’s broadcaster, charged with creating and maintaining the warp and weft of daily life.

The last thing that an institution needs is some divisive flash, fashionable geezer trying to impose their dubious personality onto something which is going to be in people’s lives for nine months of every year. We’ve all had that ‘oh no, not this fecker again’ moment, when some here today, gone tomorrow, grinning fool pops up on our screen. Admittedly they’re usually government ministers, but the principle is the same.

He’d been appearing as a pundit since retiring from playing in 1994, often in oversized suits that appeared to be designed to fit an entirely different man. Initially he was, at times, a little too self-conscious, a nervous look in his eye, as well as his natural twinkle.

At the start, in comparison to his predecessor’s double cream, Gary was very much semi-skimmed milk, perfectly serviceable, but seemed to lack a bit of body. There was a slightly gauche quality about how he fronted the show and a little too much artiface. Presenting, like acting, is at its best when it appears there is no script, no direction, and is merely a chat between them and us. But one thing was clear, he could do the informal bits far better than he could the heavily scripted sections. This was to put him in pole position on the presenting grid for the 2000s when informality became the default broadcasting style.

He was the right man at the right time, because after two years fronting MOTD, the BBC lost the rights for Premier League highlights to ITV. This left the BBC with broadcasting live England and FA Cup games. Possibly because sports people are conditioned to perform live and in the moment, this format totally suited him. Here suddenly was the real man. It allowed him to talk more informally, both to us and to the pundits in the studio, and he turned out to be good at improvising and thinking on his feet.

So when the BBC got the highlights back in 2004, he was a far more relaxed figure. Cheeky, self-deprecating, and intelligent, he relaxed into the role and basically became king of football broadcasting, latterly also working for BT Sport presenting Champions League games. His great quality, almost impossible in football, is to not be divisive, out-moded, or annoying. He knows how to walk the line between over the top and understated; enthusiastic but with perspective.

Now silver-haired, he’s one of those men who seems to suit being middle-aged more than he did being young, looking far more comfortable in his own skin.

With age has come greater self-confidence, so much so that it’s hard now to imagine the show without him. Indeed, viewers under the age of 30 who never saw him play will only know him as this relaxed, thoughtful, good-natured TV dude and not the shorts-soiling, supreme goal poacher the rest of us remember.

Gary Lineker presenting Match of the Day in his underwear after Leicester City won the Premier League.

Endearingly, he’s unafraid to make a fool of himself, famously appearing in his underwear after Leicester City won the league. That jokey side of him is very much part of his appeal. But hand-in-hand, as we entered the age of Twitter, Gary turned into a political activist of sorts. I say political, but all he is really doing is being a nice guy, occasionally posting something in support of or disgust at an issue such as child refugees, immigration policy, and Brexit. He’s hardly manned the barricades with a manifesto of socialist demands. The fact the right-wing press took against him should be worn as a badge of honour and decency. Quite obviously, he has more in common with Ché Adams than Ché Guevera.

Most of us just see the man we’ve known for so long, who, with deep worry and concern in his eyes, turned to Bobby Robson in Italia 90 as Gazza fell apart and said ‘Have a word.’ A good man.

There were calls for him to be sacked for making political statements, which he rightly laughed off. The footballer’s ability to stick up for himself is also very much in evidence in his Twitter spats with Piers Morgan. It has only made most of us love him more.

The fact is we know Gary might consider a government blowhard to be a waste of oxygen but it does not impinge on his ability to present Burnley v Southampton professionally.

His isn’t a high art, but it is a hard art. Try it. Try talking in an articulate and perspective fashion about some football you’ve just watched with someone talking in your ear, a clock counting down, and without making any pronunciation errors when 70% of the names you’ve got to use originate overseas. Then try making it interesting without bloody well swearing. It is nigh on impossible. Woody Allen once said “90% of success is just showing up.” Gary, like milk and trousers, is just there, week in, week out. And just being there is a much-underrated quality in life and in broadcasting.

He’s reliable, consistent, and untroubling and we need all of those qualities, now more than ever. That he appears at the start with a nod and a smile and ends with a mild pun on every Saturday night and sometimes midweek too is, at the moment, a liferaft of normality to cling to in the dangerously choppy seas of life.

Critics who deem the show not in-depth enough forget MOTD isn’t for football obsessives. It’s mainstream and its job is just to play the theme tune, show the highlights, make a couple of comments about games, have a laugh with the guests, and then play the theme tune again. We turn off and we go to bed, same as we always have. Job done.

At one time it might have seemed unlikely that Gary Lineker would become Britain’s finest broadcaster, but he has and all our football lives are the better for it. Even though the world has turned upside down, Gary keeps finding the back of the net.

Calling the shots: Who else has hosted MOTD?

Match of the Day presenter Jimmy Hill on set on 1 September 1973.

Kenneth Wolstenholme (1964–1967): A former WWII RAF pilot, his “they think it’s all over” 1966 World Cup final commentary would go down in history. Later commentated for Tyne Tees on matches featuring Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Sunderland, Darlington, and Hartlepool. Had late career revival working for Channel 4’s Serie A coverage. Died in 2002.

David Coleman (1967–1973): Was BBC head honcho when it came to sports presenting from 1960, as well as their main football commentator from 1971 and A Question Of Sport chairman 1979-97. Also commentated on athletics for years. His catchphrase? “One-nil” delivered in a flat monotone. Famous for inserting clunky, apparently pre-written phrases into live commentaries and for Colemanballs such as ‘And there goes Juantorena down the back straight, opening his legs and showing his class’. Oooh, matron. Died in 2013

Jimmy Hill (1973–1988): Despite being something of a figure of fun for impressionists, a godsend to prosthetic chin makers, and being routinely abused by the Scottish, he was actually an important figure in British football. As chairman of the FA he led a successful campaign to abolish the £20 maximum wage in 1961. Did the MOTD gig during the brown polyester and orange kipper tie days and legendarily once took Raquel Welsh to a game at Stamford Bridge. Bizarrely ended up pretending to actually be in his own kitchen on Sky for Sunday Supplement. He wasn’t. Died in 2015.

Des Lynam (1988–1999): Born in Ennis, Co. Clare, a by-word for class, laid back and smooth as butter, Des had a twinkle in his eye and, we all hoped, a glass of brandy just out of shot. He did Grandstand for years too. Always quick with a witty comment or a knowing look, he left BBC to work for ITV where his style didn’t work in the short gaps between ads. Like many a defender caught out of position, in his absence Lineker nipped in at the back post and scored.