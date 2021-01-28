Stephen Kenny pitches for La Liga wonderkid John-Joe Patrick Finn

Stephen Kenny is pleading with wonderkid John-Joe Patrick Finn to spurn offers from Spain and England and commit his future to Ireland.

The 17-year-old midfielder’s international status has magnified since he became the youngest debutant in the history of La Liga side Getafe six weeks ago.

Known as John-Joe, Finn’s late father was born from Ballyhaunis in Mayo. He is also eligible for his native Spain, as well as England and his mother’s birth county of Cameroon.

The involvement of senior team manager Kenny backs up the vow he made before succeeding Mick McCarthy in a managerial succession plan last April.

As U21 manager in July 2019, Kenny claimed Jack Grealish and Declan Rice wouldn’t have jumped ship to England had proper links been in place between the underage and senior managers in the FAI.

Finn’s racking up of six first-team appearance prompted he and his underage managers to take the initiative amid competition for his allegiances.

“Myself, Tom Mohan (Ireland U19 manager) and Stephen had a call a few weeks with John-Joe and his mother,” explained U21 boss Jim Crawford on Thursday when asked about the latest precocious talent attracting attention from multiple nations.

“We had a good chat with both of them and was John-Joe was certainly blown away by the presentation that we put together.

“We are certainly not going to rush him but we have made contact. He was overwhelmed and he certainly had a big smile on his face.

“I’ll be making contact with him in the near future to see if there has been any decision.

“England and Spain’s U21s have made approaches, so he is very well sought after.

“All we can do is put our case forward and that’s certainly what we did. Again, the decision is in his hands.”

Convincing a teen who operating in such a prestigious league across to come onboard would be a major boost for Kenny, given his failure to win any of his eight matches at the helm. Their research could guide them to offer Finn a route to the senior squad through the underage ranks in his preferred position.

“When you break it down, he has been getting eight minutes here, three minutes there, two minutes here but he did play the full 90 minutes of Getafe’s Copa del Rey match,” explained Crawford.

“I wanted the game and he played well. He has been playing out on the right and the left in these games, but his most favourable position would be central midfield.

“We had a good chat about that and that’s where he’s happiest. If that’s where he’s happiest, we’d be prepared to bring him in and play him there.”

Crawford would love to have the strapping playmaker available for the start of his European campaign in March.

For the second campaign in a row, Ireland will have Italy, Sweden and Luxembourg in their group. Bosnia-Herzegovina and Montenegro are the other nations they’ll face during the hunt for a place at the 2013 finals after yesterday’s draw.

Stoke City’s €10m-rated centre-back Nathan Collins is suspended for the first two matches, while Southampton duo Michael Obafemi and Will Smallbone won’t be available either for the window due to injury.

Kenny will have first pick on the likes of Jason Knight, Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah – all still underage for this campaign – but at least Crawford won’t lose his assistant to the full ranks.

John O’Shea has been linked with the vacancy left by Damien Duff’s abrupt exit but his fellow centurion is staying put to learn his trade.

Crawford added: “John is on board for our March games, that’s for sure. He has a hell of a lot going on, between his coaching job at Reading, doing the Pro Licence over here and another course with UEFA. On top of that as well he has a young family. Time is at a premium for John.”

Meanwhile, former FAI chief executive Gary Owens is in the running to assume the equivalent position at Shamrock Rovers.

The League of Ireland champions advertised the vacancy through recruitment specialists Amrop and discussions with Owens have already taken place.

Their first league title for nine years complemented progress made by the Hoops in developing their Academy at Roadstone. The extra investment from billionaire Dermot Desmond, coupled with the windfall from participating in this season's Champions League, generates further scope to expand.