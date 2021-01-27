Celtic get back to winning ways but Rangers still 23 clear

Celtic returned to winning ways with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Hamilton at Parkhead.

After four Scottish Premiership games without a win for the first time since 2000, the Hoops looked a bit more like their old selves against the league's bottom side.

Leigh Griffiths fired in a long-distance opener after 11 minutes and returning strike partner Odsonne Edouard added a neat second early in the second half, with the home side missing a few chances to add sheen to the scoreline.

The nine-in-a-row champions remain 23 points behind league leaders Rangers with three games in hand, the Ibrox side winning 1-0 against Hibernian at Easter Road.

Elsewhere, St Mirren won in emphatic fashion by putting five goals past Dundee United at Tannadice, with four from Irish scorers.

The visitors took the lead in the 30th minute when Joe Shaughnessy headed past United keeper Deniz Mehmet.

St Mirren increased their advantage 12 minutes later when they were awarded a penalty by referee John Beaton for a push on Shaughnessy by Mark Reynolds in the United box. Jamie McGrath stepped up to calmly send Deniz the wrong way.

The Buddies then made it three on the stroke of half-time after Lawrence Shankland was adjudged to have handled a shot, and McGrath again made no mistake with the spot-kick.

The Tangerines pulled one back in the 54th minute following a long-range strike from Ian Harkes.

But St Mirren put the game to bed in the 80th minute with a clinical break and finish from substitute Dylan Connolly. Five minutes later the rout was completed by a Kristian Dennis tap-in.

Young Cork striker Jaze Kabia scored his first goal for Livingston as a dramatic double-salvo proved enough to secure a 2-0 triumph over Kilmarnock and extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 12 matches.

A stodgy encounter appeared destined to end in stalemate until 20-year-old Kabia, a January capture from Shelbourne, notched after 87 minutes.

With Killie rattled, the tireless Scott Pittman, celebrating his 250th outing for the club, immediately rippled the net to make the points safe.

Meanwhile, Jeremie Frimpong has completed his move from Celtic to Bayer Leverkusen.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon revealed on Tuesday that the 20-year-old right-back had been allowed to speak to another club after a "robust offer" was made.

He added that Frimpong had made his desire to leave Celtic clear and was not open to extending his contract.

Leverkusen reportedly made an £11.5m bid for the former Manchester City youth player.

Celtic wrote on Twitter: "Jeremie Frimpong has joined @bayer04_en on a permanent basis. We would like to thank @JeremieFrimpong for his contribution to the club and wish him all the best for his future career."

The German club confirmed that Frimpong had signed a four-year contract.