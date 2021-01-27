Chelsea’s Mason Mount has nothing but ‘praise and gratitude’ for Frank Lampard

Chelsea’s Mason Mount has nothing but ‘praise and gratitude’ for Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard (left) gave Mason Mount his Chelsea debut (Nigel French/PA)

Wed, 27 Jan, 2021 - 15:03
Andy Sims

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount says he has nothing but “praise and gratitude” for Frank Lampard following his sacking as manager.

As the Blues begin life under new boss Thomas Tuchel, Mount paid a warm tribute to Lampard, the man who took him on loan to Derby, handed him his Chelsea debut and made him captain for his final game in charge.

Some fans even branded Mount ‘teacher’s pet’, such was the faith shown in the youngster by Lampard.

Lampard took Mount to Derby on loan (Nick Potts/PA)

And Mount admitted: “He has been very important to me. He brought me to Derby, gave me the playing time and I learnt so much under him there before coming back to Chelsea and continued my learning.

“I have nothing but praise and gratitude for everything he’s given me as a player on and off the pitch. I’ve definitely grown as a player as well so he obviously means a lot to me.

“It’s a tough time for the club. I’ve been here for a very long time and seen managers depart from afar while being in the academy, but when you’re in the first-team building and it happens, it’s a different feeling.

“It’s something us younger players haven’t really experienced before but we speak to the likes of Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) and Petr Cech, who have been through it, and try to get any bit of experience from them on how to deal with it.”

Nevertheless, Mount knows he and his team-mates must knuckle down under Tuchel if they are to get their season back on track.

“We have to put things to the back of our heads and look forward now,’ the 22-year-old England international told the club website.

“As players, as a team and as a club, we have to stick together and hopefully get back to winning ways because that’s what this club is all about.

“It’s a difficult time but that’s when the strong characters within the group come out and lead us in the right direction. We have to be strong because there are massive games coming up and we need to attack them.”

More in this section

Avondale United skipper pleads for an end to the 'silence' around plans for football's return Avondale United skipper pleads for an end to the 'silence' around plans for football's return
Chelsea squad a ‘present’ for talented Thomas Tuchel, says Jurgen Klopp Chelsea squad a ‘present’ for talented Thomas Tuchel, says Jurgen Klopp
Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Premier League - Selhurst Park Criticism only fuels Liverpool’s burning desire to ‘strike back’ – Jurgen Klopp
chelseamountpa-sourceplace: uk
How much will Premier League clubs splash out in the January transfer window

Jose Mourinho expects Dele Alli to stay at Tottenham

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up