Ex-Celtic and Aston Villa boss Jozef Venglos dies at 84

Former Aston Villa and Celtic manager Dr Jozef Venglos has died at the age of 84, the Scottish Premiership club has announced.

The Slovakian was boss at Villa for the 1990-91 season, making history as the first manager from outside the United Kingdom or Ireland to take charge of a club in the English top flight.

He subsequently went on to manage Celtic during 1998-99, and his career also included spells in charge of Czechoslovakia and Slovakia.

“Everyone at Celtic is extremely saddened to hear of the passing of our former manager, Dr Jozef Venglos, who has died at the age of 84,” said a statement on the Celtic website.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic are with Dr Jozef Venglos’ family and the whole of football in Slovakia at this very sad time.”