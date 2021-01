Thomas Tuchel has been confirmed as Chelsea’s new manager.

The German boss has replaced Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge, becoming the 15th manager of owner Roman Abramovich’s tenure.

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Lampard was sacked on Monday, with the Blues ninth in the Premier League after five defeats in their last eight league matches.

Tuchel has signed an initial 18-month contract at Chelsea, and will get to work immediately.